Press Releases Defense Strategies Institute Press Release

Receive press releases from Defense Strategies Institute: By Email RSS Feeds: Advancing a Government Wide Approach to CBRN Defense, Readiness and Response at Defense Strategies Institute’s 8th Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium

Alexandria, VA, January 02, 2020 --(



Currently, the availability of military, commercial technologies and information, combined with commonly available transportation and delivery means, may allow adversaries opportunities to acquire, develop and employ WMD or a CBRN environment. DSI’s Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium will focus on the policies, cooperation efforts, technological advancements and solutions aimed at ensuring the US is prepared for any future threats we may face at home or abroad.



The 2020 Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium will feature senior-level speakers including:



- The Honorable Alan Shaffer, (Acting) Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Defense Programs, Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for A&S

- Donald Alway, Assistant Director, Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate, FBI

- Gary Rasicotm (Acting) Assistant Secretary, Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office, Department of Homeland Security

- Douglas Bryce, SES, Joint Program Executive Officer for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense

- Dr. Ronald Hann, SES, Director, Chemical/Biological Technologies Department, DTRA

- COL Daryl Hoodm, USA, Commander, U.S. Army CBRN School



Topics to be covered at the Symposium Include:



- Supporting Enhanced Warfighter and Emergency Personnel Protection from CBRN Threats

- Driving Medical Countermeasures Development to Limit the Adverse Health Effects of CBRN Incidents

- Developing Strategies for an Improved, Coordinated and Effective CBRN Response

- Advancing CBRN Training Methods and Technologies to Ensure Responders are Ready for Future Threats

- Fostering Joint, Interagency and International Cooperation and Intelligence Sharing

- Enabling Real Time, Informed Decision Making at Multiple Levels of Leadership

- Leveraging Robotic Platforms for Increased Detection and Mitigation Capabilities



DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Luis Hernandez at lhernandez@dsigroup.org, 201-918-3478.



In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 8th Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at http://jointcbrn.dsigroup.org/.



Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802. Alexandria, VA, January 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 8th annual Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium, taking place March 18-19, 2020 in Alexandria, VA. This year’s symposium will focus on the latest efforts towards advancing whole of government chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defense, highlighting this year’s theme “Supporting Government-Wide CBRN Detection, Prevention and Mitigation Efforts.”Currently, the availability of military, commercial technologies and information, combined with commonly available transportation and delivery means, may allow adversaries opportunities to acquire, develop and employ WMD or a CBRN environment. DSI’s Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium will focus on the policies, cooperation efforts, technological advancements and solutions aimed at ensuring the US is prepared for any future threats we may face at home or abroad.The 2020 Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium will feature senior-level speakers including:- The Honorable Alan Shaffer, (Acting) Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Defense Programs, Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for A&S- Donald Alway, Assistant Director, Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate, FBI- Gary Rasicotm (Acting) Assistant Secretary, Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office, Department of Homeland Security- Douglas Bryce, SES, Joint Program Executive Officer for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense- Dr. Ronald Hann, SES, Director, Chemical/Biological Technologies Department, DTRA- COL Daryl Hoodm, USA, Commander, U.S. Army CBRN SchoolTopics to be covered at the Symposium Include:- Supporting Enhanced Warfighter and Emergency Personnel Protection from CBRN Threats- Driving Medical Countermeasures Development to Limit the Adverse Health Effects of CBRN Incidents- Developing Strategies for an Improved, Coordinated and Effective CBRN Response- Advancing CBRN Training Methods and Technologies to Ensure Responders are Ready for Future Threats- Fostering Joint, Interagency and International Cooperation and Intelligence Sharing- Enabling Real Time, Informed Decision Making at Multiple Levels of Leadership- Leveraging Robotic Platforms for Increased Detection and Mitigation CapabilitiesDSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Luis Hernandez at lhernandez@dsigroup.org, 201-918-3478.In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 8th Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at http://jointcbrn.dsigroup.org/.Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802. Contact Information Defense Strategies Institute

Erica Noreika

201-896-7802



http://unmannedsystems.dsigroup.org/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Defense Strategies Institute