Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Irish American Partnership Press Release

Receive press releases from Irish American Partnership: By Email RSS Feeds: Nollaig na mBan Event Honoring Former UN Ambassador Samantha Power is Set to Bring Irish Women’s Leadership to the Fore

Hosted by the Irish American Partnership this women’s leadership event will feature honoree Ambassador Power in conversation with Samantha Barry, EIC of Glamour.

Boston, MA, January 02, 2020 --(



Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power will be honored for her deep commitment to humanitarian causes and to public service throughout her outstanding career in journalism, academia, politics and diplomacy which has blazed a trail for the next generation of female leaders.



Nollaig na mBan, or Women’s Christmas, is held each year in January throughout Ireland to celebrate women’s leadership within the family and community. The Partnership commemorates this tradition with a breakfast highlighting Irish female leaders and the positive impact they have worldwide.



When Samantha Met Samantha...



Ambassador Power will be in conversation with media powerhouse and Irish native Samantha Barry, Editor-in-chief of Glamour (Conde Nast.) Under her leadership, Glamour has emphasized a digital-first focus on original reporting, exclusive features, and unique perspectives impacting women today across financial, interpersonal, fashion, beauty, wellness, and political topics.



“We are delighted to welcome Ambassador Power as our 2020 Nollaig na mBan honoree. She is a leading international voice for human rights, and along with her deep affinity for Ireland, is a natural choice to showcase Irish women’s leadership,” said Mary Sugrue, CEO of the Irish American Partnership.



“In the past, we have been privileged to have as keynote speakers former President Mary McAleese, Ireland’s Ambassador to the U.S Anne Anderson, Mary Davis CEO of Special Olympics International, Kathleen O’Toole former Garda Chief Inspector, former President Mary Robinson, Baroness May Blood of the Integrated Education Fund, and Avila Kilmurray of the Northern Ireland Human Rights Fund among others. Samantha Power joins these speakers’ in their full commitment to service, record of outstanding leadership, and passion for women’s full participation in public life. These are the traits we seek to exemplify in a Nollaig na mBan honoree.”



As part of the morning’s program, the Partnership will donate a gift of $10,000 in Ambassador Power’s honor to University College Cork. This gift will be used to fund an early intervention initiative to introduce third level education to young girls - targeting DEIS (Delivering Equality in Schools) primary schools in Cork.



To get tickets and updates on Irish American Partnership programs and events please visit www.irishap.org.



About The Irish American Partnership

The Irish American Partnership connects Irish and Irish American communities directly with education and community programs in Ireland, North and South, honoring our heritage by investing in Ireland's youth. Since 1986, the Partnership has raised more than $33 Million for Irish children, students, schools, and communities in need, empowering the next generation by equipping teachers and community leaders with the resources they need to educate and inspire. We invest in the people, culture, and ideas that build a peaceful and prosperous Ireland, one that preserves the Irish way of life we cherish while also creating a more inclusive and equitable society for all. Ní neart go cur le chéile – we are stronger together. For more information please visit www.irishap.org.



Join the conversation – tweet the team and they will tweet you back @Irishaporg #nollaigboston



Press:

Clodagh Boyle clodagh@irishap.org

617 723 2707 office



Social Media Links:

https://www.facebook.com/Irishamericanpartnership/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/irish-american-partnership/

https://www.twitter.com/Irishaporg

https://www.instagram.com › irishamericanpartnership



For sponsorship opportunities: clodagh@irishap.org

For additional information on the Irish American Partnership: info@irishap.org Boston, MA, January 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Irish American Partnership (www.irishap.org) is proud to announce the 2nd annual Nollaig na mBan (Women’s Christmas) Breakfast Celebration on January 7, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts.Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power will be honored for her deep commitment to humanitarian causes and to public service throughout her outstanding career in journalism, academia, politics and diplomacy which has blazed a trail for the next generation of female leaders.Nollaig na mBan, or Women’s Christmas, is held each year in January throughout Ireland to celebrate women’s leadership within the family and community. The Partnership commemorates this tradition with a breakfast highlighting Irish female leaders and the positive impact they have worldwide.When Samantha Met Samantha...Ambassador Power will be in conversation with media powerhouse and Irish native Samantha Barry, Editor-in-chief of Glamour (Conde Nast.) Under her leadership, Glamour has emphasized a digital-first focus on original reporting, exclusive features, and unique perspectives impacting women today across financial, interpersonal, fashion, beauty, wellness, and political topics.“We are delighted to welcome Ambassador Power as our 2020 Nollaig na mBan honoree. She is a leading international voice for human rights, and along with her deep affinity for Ireland, is a natural choice to showcase Irish women’s leadership,” said Mary Sugrue, CEO of the Irish American Partnership.“In the past, we have been privileged to have as keynote speakers former President Mary McAleese, Ireland’s Ambassador to the U.S Anne Anderson, Mary Davis CEO of Special Olympics International, Kathleen O’Toole former Garda Chief Inspector, former President Mary Robinson, Baroness May Blood of the Integrated Education Fund, and Avila Kilmurray of the Northern Ireland Human Rights Fund among others. Samantha Power joins these speakers’ in their full commitment to service, record of outstanding leadership, and passion for women’s full participation in public life. These are the traits we seek to exemplify in a Nollaig na mBan honoree.”As part of the morning’s program, the Partnership will donate a gift of $10,000 in Ambassador Power’s honor to University College Cork. This gift will be used to fund an early intervention initiative to introduce third level education to young girls - targeting DEIS (Delivering Equality in Schools) primary schools in Cork.To get tickets and updates on Irish American Partnership programs and events please visit www.irishap.org.About The Irish American PartnershipThe Irish American Partnership connects Irish and Irish American communities directly with education and community programs in Ireland, North and South, honoring our heritage by investing in Ireland's youth. Since 1986, the Partnership has raised more than $33 Million for Irish children, students, schools, and communities in need, empowering the next generation by equipping teachers and community leaders with the resources they need to educate and inspire. We invest in the people, culture, and ideas that build a peaceful and prosperous Ireland, one that preserves the Irish way of life we cherish while also creating a more inclusive and equitable society for all. Ní neart go cur le chéile – we are stronger together. For more information please visit www.irishap.org.Join the conversation – tweet the team and they will tweet you back @Irishaporg #nollaigbostonPress:Clodagh Boyle clodagh@irishap.org617 723 2707 officeSocial Media Links:https://www.facebook.com/Irishamericanpartnership/https://www.linkedin.com/company/irish-american-partnership/https://www.twitter.com/Irishaporghttps://www.instagram.com › irishamericanpartnershipFor sponsorship opportunities: clodagh@irishap.orgFor additional information on the Irish American Partnership: info@irishap.org Contact Information Irish American Partnership

Clodagh Boyle

617-723-2707



www.irishap.org

@irishaporg



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Irish American Partnership Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend