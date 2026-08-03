Society News
News related to a variety of societal groups, including African Americans, children and youth, the Christian community, veterans, men and women. Learn about the companies that are marketing to these communities and the products and services specifically designed for them.
“We Did More Than Integrate — We Changed the Corps’ Way of Thinking” -the Montford Points Marines Association Chapter 5
Montford Point Marines Chapter 5 Celebrates the Legacy of America’s First Black Marines with Honored Guest Medal of Honor Recipient Major James Capers, USMC Ret. - August 03, 2026 - Montford Point Marines Association
Medal of Honor Recipient Major James Capers Jr. to Headline Montford Point Marines Chapter 5 Annual Gala
Medal of Honor recipient Major James Capers Jr., USMC (Ret.), whose extraordinary heroism during the Vietnam War recently earned the nation's highest military decoration, will serve as the honored guest at the Montford Point Marines Association Chapter 5 Annual Gala on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, at... - August 03, 2026 - Montford Point Marines Association
Syed Raheel Shahzad Expands Author Platform with Ask SRS and Major Multi-Series Book Ecosystem
Author, Group CEO, Business Strategist, and Systems Thinker Syed Raheel Shahzad brings together "Ask SRS," "The Source of Truth System," "The Architect’s Protocol, The Qur’anic Coherence System" and other major works under one structured author platform. - July 26, 2026 - The Syed Group
Homeinc Launches Back to School Drive Benefiting Broward Voices
Homeinc, one of Florida's longest-running cash home buyers, today announced the launch of its 2026 Back to School Backpack and School Supply Drive, benefiting local nonprofit Broward Voices. The drive begins today at Homeinc's main office and is open to community members, business partners, and... - July 25, 2026 - Homeinc
Toledo Takes on ALS Returns July 31, Expected to Surpass $1 Million Raised for ALS Research
Fourth annual community fundraiser brings local breweries, businesses and supporters together at Fifth Third Field to accelerate the search for ALS treatments. - July 23, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
On Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, Black Women’s Roundtable Releases Results of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll
Poll Provides a Snapshot of How Black Women Have Been Faring Since the Rollback of DEI and in the Midst of an Uncertain Economic Climate - July 21, 2026 - NCBCP
Queer To Tell: A Storytelling Series Expands National Storytelling Movement, Seeks New Host Cities
Queer To Tell, a New York-based LGBTQIA+ storytelling movement, is expanding nationally and seeking new host cities and community partners. Since 2023, the series has produced 34 live shows in four cities, featuring 154 storytellers and reaching more than 1,300 audience members. Founded by Broadway actor Nick Eibler, Queer To Tell creates spaces for connection, visibility, and healing through personal storytelling rooted in queer experiences. - July 06, 2026 - Queer To Tell
Hundreds of Cyclists to Ride Across Three States to Advance ALS Research
More than 400 cyclists, volunteers, and supporters will gather in Durham, New Hampshire on June 27–28 for the 24th annual Tri-State Trek, a two-day cycling event benefiting the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world's most comprehensive drug discovery institute dedicated... - June 23, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
MomDoc Celebrates 50 Years by Turning Celebration Into Access
MomDoc is celebrating its 50th anniversary by assembling 500 back-to-school backpacks for children in foster care and welcoming approximately 1,000 children in foster care and their family members for a day of connection and fun. In partnership with ASANow, the event honors MomDoc founder Dr. Clifford Goodman’s legacy of service, compassion, and community, while the City of Chandler proclaims June 23, 2026 as Dr. Clifford Goodman Day. - June 20, 2026 - MomDoc
Doris O. Iheagwam Named A VIP in Summer 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Doris O. Iheagwam of Brooklyn, New York, was named a VIP for the Summer 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of social services. About Doris O. Iheagwam Doris O. Iheagwam... - June 19, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
INK Author Association Holds First Event in Canada and Honors Writers, with Sheikh Al-Karkari Recognized by Ontario Legislature
The INK Author Association, the writers' body of the Al-Noor Al-Karkari Institute, opened its first event in Canada as part of the Sufism Conference, bringing together writers and artists from more than a dozen countries. Founder Sheikh Mohamed-Faouzi Al-Karkari received a certificate of appreciation from Ontario MPP Sheref Sabawy, and the program honored several authors and included a musical tribute. - June 18, 2026 - Al-Karkari Institute
Chews A Puppy Marks Scholarship Milestone
$100,000 Awarded Through Scholarship Outreach Initiatives. - June 16, 2026 - Chews A Puppy
MyConcussionDR Announces Public Support for the American Center for Cures
Brain health education team joins national initiative to fund the prevention and cure of major diseases, citing its shared commitment to families, accountability, and long-term neurological health. - June 08, 2026 - MyconcussionDR
Tree City Plunge & Sauna to Participate in Healthy Habits Wellness Clinic Patient Appreciation Party
Tree City Plunge & Sauna is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Healthy Habits Wellness Clinic Patient Appreciation Party taking place on June 18 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Healthy Habits Wellness Clinic in Meridian, Idaho. - June 03, 2026 - Tree City Plunge and Sauna
Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine Highlights Men's Hormone Health in Palm Harbor for Men's Health Month
Palm Harbor hormone therapy clinic Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine, led by board-certified anti-aging specialist Gina Pastore, MSN, APRN, ABAAHP, is raising awareness of low testosterone and hormonal decline in men as Men's Health Month begins June 1. The clinic offers medically supervised testosterone replacement therapy, peptide therapy, and medical weight loss programs for men throughout Palm Harbor and the greater Tampa Bay area. - June 02, 2026 - Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine
Beyond The Green Podcast, Morris County Park Commission, and Parsippany Library Launch New Live Podcast Series
Debut Episode, “American Recipes: The Secrets of American Cookbooks,” Scheduled for June 3, 2026 - May 28, 2026 - Sleeping Bear Productions
Sherwood Cares Foundation Hosts Sold-Out 2026 Golf Classic, Raising $250,000 for Local Non-Profits
Sherwood Cares, a charitable foundation of Sherwood Country Club, announced today that its annual Sherwood Cares Golf Classic, held on May 18, 2026, was a sold-out success on the Club’s championship Jack Nicklaus signature golf course. By the end of the day, event Co-Chairs Gary Brennen and Jeremy Hariton were proud to announce that a net $250,000 had been raised to support local non-profit organizations serving children and families within a 25-mile drive of the Club. - May 28, 2026 - Sherwood Cares
Daniel J. Voelker Publishes Independent Analysis on the Next James Bond Casting Discussion
Daniel J. Voelker examines the public conversation surrounding the future of James Bond, discussing several actors frequently mentioned in media and fan speculation and the broader cultural importance of the next 007 casting decision. - May 27, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Kentucky-Based Podcast “Say It Anyway with Corey Proffitt-Boyd” Reaches Top Tier of Independent Podcasts Worldwide
Say It Anyway with Corey Proffitt-Boyd, an independently produced mental health and wellness podcast hosted by Kentucky-based creator and massage therapist Corey Proffitt-Boyd, is gaining national attention for its emotionally honest conversations and relatable storytelling. - May 18, 2026 - Say It Anyway with Corey Proffitt-Boyd
NCNW Queens County Section to Host 38th Annual Black & White Awards Banquet Honoring Community Excellence
The Queens County Section of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) proudly announces its 38th Annual Black & White Awards Banquet, taking place on Sunday, June 7, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Antun’s in Queens Village, NY. This year’s elegant affair, themed “Black... - May 11, 2026 - National Council of Negro Women
Mr Brey Releases “No Es Solo La Piel,” a Deep, Afro-Latin Song About Love Beyond Appearance
Independent Afro-Latin artist Mr Brey presents “No Es Solo La Piel,” an emotional Afrobeat-inspired single that explores human connection, vulnerability, and love beyond physical attraction. - May 09, 2026 - Mr Brey
Reverend Rodney Wilson Honored for a Lifetime Achievement Award for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Reverend Rodney Wilson of Henderson, Nevada, has been selected for a Lifetime Achievement Award for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in education and pastoral counseling. About Reverend Rodney Wilson Reverend Wilson serves as the head... - May 08, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Be Strong International’s Hearts in Rhythm 2026 Delivers Powerful Night of Youth Transformation in Miami
Be Strong International’s Hearts in Rhythm on the River 2026 concluded on April 30 with a sold-out gathering of community leaders, philanthropists and supporters at Seaspice Brasserie & Lounge. The annual event celebrated the organization’s impact on youth and families across South Florida while raising critical support for its Heart Skills® programs that equip young people with tools for fostering stronger relationships at home, in school, and in the community. - May 07, 2026 - Be Strong International, Inc.
Nonprofit Launches Free Toolkit to Boost Fresh Food Donations Across All 50 States
AmpleHarvest.org has launched a free toolkit for local, county and state officials to help connect gardeners who grow surplus produce with food pantries that need it. The toolkit, available at no cost to governments, is designed for mayors, county executives, public health departments and state... - May 05, 2026 - AmpleHarvest.org
Midwest Special Needs Trust Honors Sarah Giboney with Prestigious Jerry Zafft Award for Leadership in Special Needs Trust
Midwest Special Needs Trust is proud to announce that Sarah Giboney has received the Jerry Zafft Award for her dedication to ensuring that individuals with disabilities have access to special needs trusts. As a member of the Board of Trustees, she has expanded the organization's reach, updated trust policies and documents, and guided a name change, helping Midwest Special Needs Trust become leaders in pooled trust services. - May 05, 2026 - Midwest Special Needs Trust
2026 Japan Culture Intensive Tours Including Sumo
Artisan Pacific Travel LLC is pleased to announce its 2026 Japan Culture Intensive tours including Sumo Tournament. - April 30, 2026 - Artisan Pacific Travel
DSDN Day Returns May 1 with a Nationwide Focus on Connection for New and Expectant Parents
The Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network (DSDN) hosted its second annual DSDN Day on May 1, bringing families together through connection-focused programming, parent-led conversations, and a national $5 Connection Challenge to support families navigating a new diagnosis. - April 27, 2026 - Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network
Colossal Productions Joins Heroes for Hope 5K as Superhero Sponsor to Support Child Abuse Prevention in Blount County
Colossal Productions will serve as a Superhero Sponsor for the 7th Annual Heroes for Hope 5K & Fun Run on April 25, 2026, in Maryville. Supporting New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center during Child Abuse Prevention Month, the event raises awareness and funds for children in need, featuring a 16’x9'7" LED screen experience and post-race family activities. - April 23, 2026 - Colossal Productions LLC
Niccole Pazos Spearheads Effort to Protect 84 South Sunrise Community from Proposed Hotel Development
Niccole Pazos spearheaded efforts alongside 84 South Sunrise residents to protect their community from a proposed hotel development, a grassroots initiative recognized by the Sun Sentinel for its impact. - April 21, 2026 - Niccole Pazos
Arizona Businesses and Community Partners Support 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Arizona businesses and community partners are supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The event brings together organizations across multiple industries to raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 21, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
47th Annual Minute Man Race Returns to Westport’s Compo Beach on April 26
Long-standing community tradition supports local nonprofits - April 20, 2026 - Women’s League of Westport
The Philanthropic Advisory Appoints Dr. Gary Cole as President and Practice Lead
The Philanthropic Advisory™, a venture of Elm Place Collaborative, LLC, today announced Dr. Gary Cole as President and Practice Lead. Dr. Cole brings more than 35 years of experience in nonprofit fundraising, development leadership and organizational performance to the role. The Philanthropic Advisory serves nonprofits and mission-driven organizations nationwide. - April 19, 2026 - The Philanthropic Advisory
Netizen Receives 2025 Excellence in Internships Award
Netizen has been awarded the 2025 Excellence in Internships Award by Northampton Community College (NCC) at a special Employer Appreciation and Engagement Breakfast event in Bethlehem, PA. This award recognizes the extraordinary degree of internship, job shadowing, and career placement opportunities that Netizen has created for NCC students. - April 17, 2026 - Netizen Corporation
Genesis Joy House Honors 15 Years of Service to Veteran Women
Genesis Joy House marks 15 years of service with its Founder’s Day Food Fair on April 19, 2026, in Warner Robins. Held in partnership with Walmart, the event will raise funds and awareness for transitional housing and vital support services for women veterans and their children. - April 16, 2026 - Genesis Joy House Homeless Shelter
Maria Droste Counseling Center to Host Inaugural Pickleball for Mental Health Tournament in Denver
On May 2, MDCC will host its inaugural Pickleball for Mental Health event at Mile Hi Pickleball, bringing the community together for a round-robin tournament, silent auction, and local engagement during Mental Health Awareness Month. Proceeds support affordable, sliding-scale therapy for Denver residents, expanding access to care regardless of ability to pay. - April 16, 2026 - Maria Droste Counseling Center
Greenwood to Speak on Higher Education Within Prisons in the U.S.
This Pi Gamma Mu Speaker Series online event will feature Dr. Michelle Greenwood of Southwestern College, Kans. The talk will focus on the context of the incarcerated (or formerly) students and the teaching experience along with running a program for incarcerated students and the make-up of a successful program for these marginalized students. - April 12, 2026 - Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences
HBCU Basketball Association Hosts Free Pro Tryouts in Birmingham, Bringing Elite Talent and Community Together
The HBCU Basketball Association (HBCUBA) will host a free professional open tryout on April 19, 2026, in Birmingham, Alabama. Founded by Kimberly D. Meadows, HBCUBA is a social enterprise focused on removing financial barriers and creating access through sports. The event is free and open to the public, featuring elite athletes and an ownership group of former NBA and NFL players. - April 11, 2026 - HBCU BA
Hollywood Saves At-Risk Animals with Emergency Flight Rescue
Celebrities and influencers make an emergency rescue of 112 at-risk animals scheduled for euthanasia. - April 06, 2026 - David Chokachi
River Valley Smile Center Celebrates Dental Health Week with Local Preschool Visit
River Valley Smile Center proudly participated in Dental Health Week by visiting Little Blessings Preschool and Childcare Center, bringing smiles, education, and fun to local children. Team members Taylor and Stacey spent the morning with two preschool classes and two toddler classes, sharing the... - April 06, 2026 - River Valley Smile Center
Maxine L. Johnson Announces the Release of "W.I.F.E. Boss: Women. Inspired. Focused. Empowered. — Leading Powerfully Without Sacrificing Yourself"
A Transformational Blueprint for High-Achieving Women Seeking Success Without Self-Abandonment - April 02, 2026 - Maxine L. Johnson
AmpleHarvest.org Launches Plant for Hunger Month and Harvest for Hunger Month
New National Observances Unite the Gardening Industry Around America’s Hunger Crisis — at No Cost to Participants - March 30, 2026 - AmpleHarvest.org
The New Frontier of Organic Olive Oil: Redoro Clinches Prestigious "Sol D’Oro" Gold
Redoro S.r.l. has won the 2026 Sol D’Oro for "Big Producers Organic." Producing over 1 million liters, this 1895-founded company beat 315 international samples. For the first time in 20 years, climate change is shifting excellence northward. Higher latitudes are now yielding superior aromas. This win marks a new geography of quality, as Northern Italy’s hills redefine the global olive oil standard. - March 28, 2026 - Redoro
COAX Software Launches 2026 Scholarship Program for Promising Travel Tech Youth
COAX Software and King Danylo University are launching a 2026 Scholarship Program. Each of four students will receive 25,000 hryvnias, a summer internship, and mentorship from experienced IT professionals. Students of any year and faculty can apply and be selected based on hard skills, English proficiency, a video presentation, and two interviews. Registration ends on April 3, 2026. The goal of the program is to encourage promising students to take the first steps in travel software development. - March 27, 2026 - COAX Software
Laguna Creek Secures $6.3 Million Series A Funding to Transform the Indigenous Tourism Economy
Investment by Dali Capital Partners will fund further innovation and marketing for groundbreaking PMS, POS and booking platform. - March 27, 2026 - Laguna Creek
akoyaGO Names Mark Montoya CEO to Lead Next Era of Technology-Driven Impact
akoyaGO has named Mark Montoya Chief Executive Officer to lead its next phase of growth as foundations increasingly turn to technology to drive impact. A former President and Chief Experience Officer, Montoya has helped strengthen operations and expand the company’s client base. With deep experience in philanthropy, he will guide akoyaGO’s continued focus on innovation, client success, and helping foundations operate more strategically. - March 24, 2026 - akoyaGO
Nationwide Search for America’s Taco Legends
Not all awards are created equal. This is where Taco Legends are decided. - March 24, 2026 - TacoTuesday.com
Embracing Your Journey Expo Celebrates Earth Day in Phoenix, Saturday April 18, 2026
Embracing Your Journey Expo, the leading holistic, wellness, and metaphysical event in Phoenix, invites you to join the community on your Mind – Body – Spirit journey and celebrate Earth Day at the Expo on Saturday, April 18, 2026, the first of 3 Expos for 2026. Produced by Purple Lotus Productions since 2016. - March 23, 2026 - Purple Lotus Productions
United States of America 250th Anniversary Card Launch June 1, 2026
Founded by a Black American Female, Mom, Grandma Entrepreneur Ms. Mechael Wright-Hodges. - March 22, 2026 - American Card
Maurice A. Jones Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Service to Campus and/or Community
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, announces Maurice A. Jones (Hampden-Sydney College, 1984) as the 2026 recipient of its Pillar of Leadership in Service to Campus and/or Community. A nationally recognized leader in advancing economic opportunity and social equity, Jones is honored for his transformative impact through public service, nonprofit leadership, and his commitment to expanding access to meaningful careers and strengthening communities. - March 21, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Build Me a Garden: From Soil to Surface: Rakhee Jain Desai Explores Labor, Lineage, and Living Materials in New Solo Exhibition
The Dougherty Arts Center presents Build Me a Garden: From Soil to Surface, a solo exhibition by multidisciplinary artist Rakhee Jain Desai, on view March 7 through April 18, 2026. Anchored by the question, “Can a relationship with land be inherited, and if so, through what means,” the exhibition examines how connections to land are developed and reimagined through labor, lineage, and living materials. - March 17, 2026 - Rakhee Jain Desai