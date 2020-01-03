Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Camp Bow Wow - Scottsdale North Press Release

Receive press releases from Camp Bow Wow - Scottsdale North: By Email RSS Feeds: Camp Bow Wow® Scottsdale North Opens a Home-Away-from-Home for the Community's Furry Friends

The Nation’s Leading Doggy Day Care & Boarding Provider Celebrates the Grand Opening of New Scottsdale North Camp Bow Wow Location

Phoenix, AZ, January 03, 2020 --(



All members of the community are invited to celebrate the opening of the new Camp at their “Decade of the Dog” themed Grand Opening party on Saturday, January 4 from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm. To celebrate the “New Year, New Decade, New Camp,” the event promises a fun-filled day of activities with the chance to tour the facility and discover the premium pet care services that Camp Bow Wow offers to hundreds of communities throughout the country.



The family-friendly event will feature on-site adoptions with local rescue shelters, such as Almost There Foster Care, Foothills Animal Rescue and Angels for Paws Animal Rescue, which Camp Bow Wow Scottsdale North works closely with to foster local pups and help them find their fur-ever homes. In addition to the available adoptions, the Camp is hosting numerous pup-related activities, including bobbing for balls, RunBuddyMobile’s climate-controlled van for dog exercise and microchipping by Angels for Paws. On-site face painting by Fair Maidens & Masks will be available, as well as hot dogs from Michael’s Place the Good Place – a local business that donates a portion of proceeds to veterans and serves Sabrett New York style hot dogs and beverages. The Camp will also be executing a series of raffles at the Grand Opening for a chance to win prizes from businesses such as Bark Box, Chick-fil-A, KONG, and many more.



Leading up to the Grand Opening, Camp Bow Wow Scottsdale North will also host a ribbon cutting ceremony, performed by the Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce, on Friday, January 3 from 11:30 am – 1 pm. Further, in conjunction with the week-long celebration, Camp Bow Wow Scottsdale North will be offering consumers 10% off all daycare packages during the Grand Opening.



“We are proud to officially open our Camp to the Scottsdale community and to provide a safe and happy place for their four-legged friends to play,” said Andrea Csaszar, Owner of Camp Bow Wow Scottsdale North. “We are excited to kick-off our grand opening with a ‘Decade of the Dog’ themed paw-ty for the pets and pet parents of Scottsdale and welcome the surrounding community to join in the festivities.”



Camp Bow Wow Scottsdale North brings to the area highly skilled pet experts specializing in top quality animal care. The state-of-the-art facility offers residents a fun, safe and upscale atmosphere for dogs to play, socialize and receive copious amounts of love and attention. Pet parents have the option of both daytime and extended overnight care. In addition, the Camp offers the convenience of basic grooming services, and will soon offer dog training sessions and a full-service groomer.



Camp Bow Wow Scottsdale North offers the following services and amenities:

- Certified Camp Counselors® trained in dog behavior, CPR and Pet First Aid

- 4 Large Indoor and Outdoor Play Areas

- Dog pools and play equipment

- Live Camper Cams SM for parents to keep an eye on their pup

- “Birds eye view” (overhead) and “snout view” (at the dog’s level) available

- 76 Spacious Cabins with Comfy Cots

- 4 Luxury Suites

- 6 Teacup Suites

- Nightly Campfire Treats TM for Overnight Campers

- Climate Controlled Atmosphere

- All-Inclusive Pricing

- Large standalone training room to conduct one-on-one and group training sessions

- Convenient pick up and drop off



For additional information about Camp Bow Wow Scottsdale North, please visit

or follow us on Facebook or Instagram at @campbowwowscottsdalenorth.



About Camp Bow Wow®:

In 19 years, Camp Bow Wow, the largest pet care franchise, has sold more than 200 franchises in 42 states and Canada. The company is a $125+ million-dollar brand, with over 170 open locations and more than 40 in the process of opening across North America. From 2016 through 2019, the company ranked #1 in the Pet Services category in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list and named in Entrepreneur’s 2019 Best of the Best List in pet services. The Camp concept provides the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers, and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment and pricing is all-inclusive. The Westminster, Colorado-based company started franchising in 2003, and today over 70% of franchises have women in ownership positions. In addition to day care and overnight Camp, the company also offers grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are either homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Since September 2017, Camp Bow Wow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated.



Company Website: http://www.campbowwow.com/



For all press inquiries, please contact:

5W Public Relations

Stephanie Alcantara

646-843-1816

salcantara@5wpr.com Phoenix, AZ, January 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Camp Bow Wow®, the Premier Doggy Day and Overnight Camp® franchise and an Entrepreneur Franchise 500 company, is excited to announce the opening of its newest Camp located in Phoenix, AZ at 7000 E. Mayo Blvd. According to the American Pet Products Association, nearly half of American households have dogs, and now local paw-rents are able to give their pets a home-away-from-home at Camp Bow Wow Scottsdale North.All members of the community are invited to celebrate the opening of the new Camp at their “Decade of the Dog” themed Grand Opening party on Saturday, January 4 from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm. To celebrate the “New Year, New Decade, New Camp,” the event promises a fun-filled day of activities with the chance to tour the facility and discover the premium pet care services that Camp Bow Wow offers to hundreds of communities throughout the country.The family-friendly event will feature on-site adoptions with local rescue shelters, such as Almost There Foster Care, Foothills Animal Rescue and Angels for Paws Animal Rescue, which Camp Bow Wow Scottsdale North works closely with to foster local pups and help them find their fur-ever homes. In addition to the available adoptions, the Camp is hosting numerous pup-related activities, including bobbing for balls, RunBuddyMobile’s climate-controlled van for dog exercise and microchipping by Angels for Paws. On-site face painting by Fair Maidens & Masks will be available, as well as hot dogs from Michael’s Place the Good Place – a local business that donates a portion of proceeds to veterans and serves Sabrett New York style hot dogs and beverages. The Camp will also be executing a series of raffles at the Grand Opening for a chance to win prizes from businesses such as Bark Box, Chick-fil-A, KONG, and many more.Leading up to the Grand Opening, Camp Bow Wow Scottsdale North will also host a ribbon cutting ceremony, performed by the Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce, on Friday, January 3 from 11:30 am – 1 pm. Further, in conjunction with the week-long celebration, Camp Bow Wow Scottsdale North will be offering consumers 10% off all daycare packages during the Grand Opening.“We are proud to officially open our Camp to the Scottsdale community and to provide a safe and happy place for their four-legged friends to play,” said Andrea Csaszar, Owner of Camp Bow Wow Scottsdale North. “We are excited to kick-off our grand opening with a ‘Decade of the Dog’ themed paw-ty for the pets and pet parents of Scottsdale and welcome the surrounding community to join in the festivities.”Camp Bow Wow Scottsdale North brings to the area highly skilled pet experts specializing in top quality animal care. The state-of-the-art facility offers residents a fun, safe and upscale atmosphere for dogs to play, socialize and receive copious amounts of love and attention. Pet parents have the option of both daytime and extended overnight care. In addition, the Camp offers the convenience of basic grooming services, and will soon offer dog training sessions and a full-service groomer.Camp Bow Wow Scottsdale North offers the following services and amenities:- Certified Camp Counselors® trained in dog behavior, CPR and Pet First Aid- 4 Large Indoor and Outdoor Play Areas- Dog pools and play equipment- Live Camper Cams SM for parents to keep an eye on their pup- “Birds eye view” (overhead) and “snout view” (at the dog’s level) available- 76 Spacious Cabins with Comfy Cots- 4 Luxury Suites- 6 Teacup Suites- Nightly Campfire Treats TM for Overnight Campers- Climate Controlled Atmosphere- All-Inclusive Pricing- Large standalone training room to conduct one-on-one and group training sessions- Convenient pick up and drop offFor additional information about Camp Bow Wow Scottsdale North, please visit https://www.campbowwow.com/scottsdale-north/ or follow us on Facebook or Instagram at @campbowwowscottsdalenorth.About Camp Bow Wow®:In 19 years, Camp Bow Wow, the largest pet care franchise, has sold more than 200 franchises in 42 states and Canada. The company is a $125+ million-dollar brand, with over 170 open locations and more than 40 in the process of opening across North America. From 2016 through 2019, the company ranked #1 in the Pet Services category in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list and named in Entrepreneur’s 2019 Best of the Best List in pet services. The Camp concept provides the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers, and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment and pricing is all-inclusive. The Westminster, Colorado-based company started franchising in 2003, and today over 70% of franchises have women in ownership positions. In addition to day care and overnight Camp, the company also offers grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are either homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Since September 2017, Camp Bow Wow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated.Company Website: http://www.campbowwow.com/For all press inquiries, please contact:5W Public RelationsStephanie Alcantara646-843-1816salcantara@5wpr.com Contact Information 5W Public Relations

Stephanie Alcantara

646-843-1816



campbowwow.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Camp Bow Wow - Scottsdale North Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend