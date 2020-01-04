MyEdu Offers Job Placement and Application Tracking App for College Students

Press Releases MyEdu Press Release

The Ahmedabad-based firm, MyEdu, has recently introduced its web and mobile applications for helping students in job placement and application tracking.

Job portals, recruiters, use AI-powered advanced applicant tracking system for sorting out the most relevant resumes. Thus, freshers hardly stand a chance when it comes to ensuring their resume reaches the top companies via recruitment portals. Job placement drives offer a golden opportunity for students. MyEdu’s new apps can help colleges and students to get the best out of pre campus placement, placement drive, and post campus placement as well.



“Colleges and universities spend a considerable percentage of human resources and time on finding details of job postings from newspapers, magazines, websites, advertisements, and even job portals. Communicating with these companies and getting them on-board for conducting recruitment drives on college premises is another challenge. Thus, to help the students get the best out of the university’s efforts, MyEdu has recently launched its job placement and application tracking app. The software easily integrates with other systems in the college, including educational ERP solutions. The college or university can share details for recruitment drives along with the list of companies expected to participate, job profile descriptions, etc. Students can fill up the concerned forms for participation, upload documents, and get reference numbers via the app. It is also available as a part of MyEdu’s efficient college automation system,” said the executive from MyEdu while speaking about the features offered by the application.



The app can be programmed for helping colleges in sharing dates for pre-campus placement drives, placement drives, as well as post campus placement drive. Professors can use the app as a platform for sharing tips for interviews, aptitude tests, building a resume, or share group discussion topics to help students clear their interview rounds. Put simply, the web and smartphone app can be used as an online interview preparation tool for assisting students.



