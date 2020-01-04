Female-Owned Lifestyle Medicine Clinic Opens Its Doors in the Triad

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Triad Lifestyle Medicine Press Release

Clinic offering personalized healthcare celebrates its Grand Opening with Sneak Peak Event.

High Point, NC, January 04, 2020 --



“My years practicing medicine as a Nurse Practitioner in a traditional medical environment have been positive, but left me with a strong desire to do more for my patients,” says Tiffany Allen, who will act as the Provider at Triad Lifestyle Medicine. “For a long time I have wanted to start a practice of my own where I am not constrained by time limits or resources or other red tape. That’s why I’m so excited that we are going to be able to offer Triad residents what they are demanding - more attention and time with their provider, and customized healthcare that focuses on solving the root causes of their condition - not just sticking a bandaid on their symptoms.”



Lifestyle Medicine is the use of nutritional counseling, physical activity recommendations, sleep improvement, and/or stress management for treatment, management and reversal of many chronic conditions. Lifestyle Medicine then goes beyond just the body to analyze the patient’s social environment and stress levels and more to create a full, whole-person picture of the patient and a better understanding of how the entire lifestyle affects the patient’s health. Lifestyle medicine also acknowledges and encourages the use of non-prescription solutions for many chronic conditions. Many symptoms and conditions can be treated with diet modifications, physical activity, supplements, sleep and stress management and mindfulness coaching.



Working alongside Allen, Leah Hazelwood is head of marketing and customer development for the company. “When Tiffany approached me with this business idea, I was thrilled to be a part of it. I truly believe this is the future of healthcare. People today want their healthcare to be individualized. They don’t want to be prescribed the same list of pills as someone else just because they have similar symptoms. They also want to have some control over their health. I think our partnership approach and attention to the entire lifestyle will help our patients achieve long-term improvement of their conditions and a better chance of reaching optimal health.”



Triad Lifestyle Medicine will offer personalized Wellness Plans and ongoing Wellness Memberships where they will receive customized recommendations for diet, exercise, supplements, stress management, mindfulness and sleep, along with ongoing coaching from their provider.



Allen and Hazelwood are opening the new Lifestyle Medicine clinic on Willard Dairy Rd to patients in early January. To celebrate their Grand Opening, they are hosting a floating Sneak Peak event on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. More information can be found on their facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TriadLifestyleMedicine/



