Press Releases Psychological Associates Press Release

Receive press releases from Psychological Associates: By Email RSS Feeds: Core Authenticity CEO to Speak About Communicating on Purpose

Monthly series features St. Louis' most influential professionals.

St. Louis, MO, January 04, 2020 --(



Jeff Koziatek, CEO of Core Authenticity, will focus on two foundational pillars of communication. He also will discuss communication variables and the roles of expectation, comparison, and competition.



The monthly series is sponsored by the Kiddie Academy, St. Louis Regional Chamber and Psychological Associates, a consulting company that applies behavioral science to business performance.



Tickets are $30 per person, and reservations are required since space is limited. For more information, call (314) 231-5555. St. Louis, MO, January 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The St. Louis Regional Chamber and Psychological Associates present their Voices of the Region speaker series event titled “Communicating...On Purpose.” The program will be held Fri., April 10 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the St. Louis Regional Chamber located at One Metropolitan Square.Jeff Koziatek, CEO of Core Authenticity, will focus on two foundational pillars of communication. He also will discuss communication variables and the roles of expectation, comparison, and competition.The monthly series is sponsored by the Kiddie Academy, St. Louis Regional Chamber and Psychological Associates, a consulting company that applies behavioral science to business performance.Tickets are $30 per person, and reservations are required since space is limited. For more information, call (314) 231-5555. Contact Information Psychological Associates

Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 725-7771



www.q4solutions.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Psychological Associates