WikiLocks Formally Announces Healthcare Industry Strategic Content Data Security Offering for Complete HIPPA Compliance

WikiLocks formally announces ground breaking industry security solution for healthcare enabling HIPPA compliance of all patient records/data regardless of where the data or patient record resides, an industry first enabling secure patient data sharing & collaboration for all parties while maintaining management of security and access rights.

Reno, NV, January 04, 2020



WikiLocks is extremely proud to announce their “WikiLocks for Healthcare” solution that enables unrivalled protection, security & peace of mind for all patient record information regardless of whether it is on an employee’s hard drive, cloud solution, cyberspace, someone else’s device, an EMR system or stored anywhere else electronically, WikiLocks for Healthcare allows you to maintain control of the data regardless of where it resides ensuring complete HIPPA compliance and peace of mind for patients that their personal data is protected. WikiLocks for Healthcare works the way you do, within your most common applications, EMR systems or patient record systems. Protect the required data and ensure only those individuals that are assigned access can access or view the protected content & patient data, including all medical records, images (X-Rays, CT Scans etc.) including all audio & video files. The protection follows your document throughout its lifecycle, no matter how it is accessed, copied, pasted and attached regardless of where it resides ensuring HIPPA compliance at the document content level, a ground breaking industry first for healthcare.



WikiLocks also leads the market in providing a unique structured enterprise data content security assessment that utilizes a set of Six Sigma based scalable, integrated tools and methodologies to enable a detailed enterprise evaluation of a healthcare organization’s decentralized/centralized data/content security environment from cradle to grave. Post evaluation analysis reporting provides detailed recommendations for improved security of data & content in motion and at rest, enabling enforcement of defined security classifications & policies regardless of where the data resides.



