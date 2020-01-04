Mia Katrin (Hartsook) to Host All-Star Panel at AGTA GemFair Tucson

Press Releases Jewel Couture LLC Press Release

Mia Katrin (Hartsook) of Jewel Couture LLC will host a panel discussion of world renowned gemologists and jewelry designers at AGTA (American Gem Trade Association) GemFair Tucson in the Maricopa Room, Friday, Feb. 7, 9 am. The session, "The Power of Socially Responsible Sourcing," will be moderated by Katrin and include presentations by leading gemologists Sheahan Stephen and Ron Ringsrud and award-winning designer John Ford. Mia Katrin (Hartsook) is an award-winning designer featured in over 100 top stores nationally and regularly in the major jewelry trade media. She is a regular byline columnist for The Retail Jeweler and Southern Jewelry News/MidAmerica Jewelry News magazines. An industry expert, she frequently speaks at conferences such as AGTA GemFair and AGS (American Gem Society) Conclaves.

