Registration Opens for Military PNT Conference

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, January 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Conference organiser, SMi Group, is pleased to announce that Military Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) will commence in London on May 18-19, 2020.The two-day conference will highlight key topics within satellite navigation technology, including PNT resilience, legal frameworks, a case study analysis on GNSS outages and how warfighters operate in denied and degraded environments. Delegates will also have the opportunity to network with senior military leaders, government stakeholders and innovative companies within the satellite technology domain.Registration is live on the website and an early bird saving of £400 will be applied to bookings made before 31 January 2020: http://www.militarypnt.com/prcom1Highlights will include:· The conference will explore how PNT constellations are developing, and discuss procurement priorities and requirements for the next generation of global navigation systems· Delegates will hear updates from commercial solution providers who are developing cutting edge technologies with international partners· Delegates will listen to the needs of the warfighter and how they operate in denied and degraded environments· Delegates will have the opportunity to meet and network with innovative companies and government stakeholders to discuss disruptive future approaches to spaceSpeakers will include:· Squadron Leader Mark Lynch, Beyond Line of Sight Desk Officer & SO2 SATCOM and PNT, UK Strategic Command, UK MoD· Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Toth, Commander, 2nd Space Operations Squadron, US Air Force· Mr Arlen Biersgreen, Program Manager, Navigation Technology Satellite 3 (NTS-3), AFRL, US Air Force· Mr Jean-Pierre Diris, Head of Department, Navigation and Telecommunication, National Centre for Space Studies (CNES)· Dr Pierluigi Mancini, NAVISP Programme Manager, Directorate of Navigation, European Space Agency· Dr Ingo Baumann, Attorney at Law & Partner, BHO Legal· Dr Ivan Petrunin, Lecturer in Digital Signal Processing for Autonomous Systems, Cranfield University· Dr Robert Weber, Head of Satellite Geodesy Research Group & AUSPRO Lead, TU-Vienna & FFG· Dr Sarang Thombre, Research Manager & Research Group Leader, Navigation and Positioning, Finnish Geospatial Research Institute FGI· Lieutenant Colonel Tim Vasen, Space SME, C4ISR & Space Branch, Joint Airpower Competence Centre (JAPCC)· Mr Alexander Rügamer, Group Manager Specialized GNSS Receivers, Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS· Mr Rasmus Flytkjær, Associate Director, Space, London EconomicsThe event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download from the website; those interested in attending can register now to claim their £400 early bird discount: http://www.militarypnt.com/prcom1Military PNT Conference18-19 May 2020London, UKTo sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.militarypnt.com/prcom1



