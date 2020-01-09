Achieve Your Company's Goals with "Practically Brilliant Words of Wisdom on Hiring a High-Performing Sales Force" by Sue Tidswell

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AHAthat Press Release

An Effective Hiring Process is Essential to Your Sales Success.

Cupertino, CA, January 09, 2020 --(



In this book, Sue Tidswell shares her expertise as a seasoned executive sales leader in hunting for salespeople who will be the sales organizations' assets. The practical and brilliant words of wisdom in the book are hinged on the author's 20 years of experience in building high-performing sales teams. It features 140 AHAmessages(TM) that show hands-on and realistic hiring and business strategies that could achieve sales success.



Hardcover, paperback, and Kindle versions of this book are available on Amazon. You can download the Kindle version of this book for free on January 9-13, 2020. Grab your copy now: https://amzn.to/3543YOn.



"Sales organizations can greatly benefit from Sue Tidwell's practical guidelines in identifying and evaluating a sales hire. Her straightforward hiring process will prompt companies to efficiently act on it and consequently get the best salespeople for their team," says Mitchell Levy (http://aha.pub/MitchellLevy), Global Credibility Expert and The AHA Guy at AHAthat® (https://AHAthat.com).



Here are a few of the insightful and practical AHA messages you can share from this book:



· Your salespeople are the frontline of your brand to your prospects. If you want to close deals and achieve #SalesSuccess, hire a high-performing sales force to do the job. #EffectiveHiring http://aha.pub/SueTidswell



· Should you hire hunters or farmers? First, bring farmers to retain business. Once you've done that and have a secure base, you need hunters to grow the business. #SalesSuccess #EffectiveHiring http://aha.pub/SueTidswell



· Have a clients-first-always focus. Being able to interpret and predict a client's needs is key. Business acumen should be one of the top things you consider when hiring. #SalesSuccess #EffectiveHiring http://aha.pub/SueTidswell



· Characteristics of high-performing salespeople: 1) curious, 2) upbeat, 3) coachable, 4) accountable, 5) tech-savvy, 6) problem solver, 7) team player, 8) self-aware, and 9) efficiently and ethically reach their goals. #EffectiveHiring http://aha.pub/SueTidswell



· Work with your HR partners to source the right assessment tools. If you want #SalesSuccess, leverage an HR expert to help with the #360 view of your prospective salespeople when hiring. #EffectiveHiring http://aha.pub/SueTidswell

Read and share AHAmessages in this AHAbook on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook by going to https://aha.pub/EffectiveSalesForceHiring.



About AHAthat®:

AHAthat makes it easy for you to establish your expertise, whether it's by sharing high-quality content of thought leaders from around the world (over 51k AHA messages that you can share in seconds, for free) or by quickly creating a thought leadership book of your own. You can press the "easy button" by having us ghostwrite your book and run an Amazon Bestseller Campaign. If you want to write it yourself, you can follow a simple three-step writing process. Visit https://AHAthat.com/Author for more details.



We also encourage you to read your book out loud so we can distribute the audio version on 23 audio platforms and incorporate it onto AHAthat Radio https://AHAthatRadio.com, where AHAs are streamed 24 hours a day. All content on the platform is curated by THiNKaha, which has published over 800 physical books and e-books. Visit https://AHAthat.com, and start sharing compelling content today for free in seconds.



About THiNKaha®:

THiNKaha makes it easy to create compelling content that helps turn corporate experts into recognized thought leaders. THiNKaha Services include: Curation for AHAthat, Thought Leadership Mentoring/Coaching, Book Publishing, Social Media, Traditional Media Coaching, Vetted Referrals, Producing and Repurposing Content for Shows like Thought Leader Life, Grow Your 1099, as well as other Thought Leadership Services, including the Creation and Support of Corporations' Thought Leadership Blueprints.



Jenilee Maniti

1-408-257-3000



https://amzn.to/3543YOn



