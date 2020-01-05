Glamping Coming Near The Great Sand Dunes National Park

Glamping at Rustic Rook is just like it sounds – glamorous camping. Enjoy all the things you love about camping - being outside, seeing nature, the stars, camp fires, S’mores, tents, quality time with people you love... without sleeping on the cold, hard ground, setting up the tent, taking down the tent (even worse – in the rain), gross or no bathrooms & showers etc. Enjoy the Best Without the Mess.

For more information go to rusticrookresort.com Mosca, CO, January 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Rustic Rook Resort is located just 20 minutes from The Great Sand Dunes National Park entrance and will feature 30 fully furnished canvas tents on wooden platforms. Estate tents will include in-tent plumbing, homestead tents will have access to a nearby restroom/shower facility. Amenities include housekeeping, tea tree bath products, USB battery packs, hot breakfast, coffee & tea, and adventure planning. Bagged adventure lunches, dinner grill packages and adult beverages will available be for purchase.After a day out and about, head back to Rustic Rook Resort to relax by the fire, play games or socialize at one of their group activities.- Community Fire Pit lit every night with S’More fixings- Acoustic guitar/live music (on select nights)- Bags/corn hole games- Giant Jenga game- Fenced dog park for your furry friend(s) to play- Community Grill and lounge areas- Board and card games- Movie night under the stars (on select nights)- Morning Yoga (on select mornings)- Group Milky Way walks (off-site at the dunes on select nights)- Kids Dino Dig- Kids Sand Pit- Photography classes at the dunes (on select dates – additional cost)- Group guided hikes (on select dates – additional cost)- Bird watching/photography at the dunes (on select dates – additional cost)- On-site massage (on select dates – additional cost)- Kids storytime (on select nights)Rustic Rook is now accepting reservations for it's first season (May - October 2020).For more information go to rusticrookresort.com