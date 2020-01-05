Press Releases MyUS.com Press Release

Receive press releases from MyUS.com: By Email RSS Feeds: MyUS.com Campaign, Aimed at Providing Ethiopians Access to Safe Drinking Water, Raises $20,000

Sarasota, FL, January 05, 2020 --(



MyUS.com donated $1 for every “like” on specific Instagram and Facebook posts related to charity: water. Additionally, MyUS.com donated $1 for every individual who became a MyUS.com member and $2 for every package that was shipped by December 31st, 2019 – resulting in a total donation of $20,000 to charity:water from MyUS.com on behalf of its members.



A survey conducted by Water.org found that many women and children walk more than three hours to collect water, often from shallow wells or unprotected ponds.



“As an international organization, the well-being of the communities that we serve is vitally important to us, and we find that our member community often rise to the occasion to help MyUS.com achieve our philanthropic goals each year. We were overwhelmed by the response of our members looking to help those directly impacted by the water crisis in Ethiopia,” stated Ashley Smith, Director of Marketing at MyUS.com.



MyUS.com’s donation will help charity: water build two wells in regions of Ethiopia that currently lack access to clean drinking water, in addition to creating local construction jobs and providing maintenance training for members of the communities – helping to ensure the wells continue to be fully operational long after construction.



About charity: water



Nearly 1 in 10 people worldwide (663 million) live without access to clean water – twice the population of the entire United States. The clean water initiatives that charity: water facilitates bring jobs to the community, reduce distances to water sources, prevent diseases caused by unsanitary water, help to empower women and augment access to education. Every $1 donation to charity: water yields, on average, $4-12 in economic return. Learn more about how charity: water is tackling the water crisis on their website.



To learn more about MyUS.com’s philanthropic efforts visit https://www.myus.com/about/social-responsibility/. Sarasota, FL, January 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In an effort to continue positively influencing the communities of its global members, MyUS.com has partnered with charity: water to raise funds to help build drinking wells in Ethiopia, a country where 62 million individuals currently lack access to safe drinking water.MyUS.com donated $1 for every “like” on specific Instagram and Facebook posts related to charity: water. Additionally, MyUS.com donated $1 for every individual who became a MyUS.com member and $2 for every package that was shipped by December 31st, 2019 – resulting in a total donation of $20,000 to charity:water from MyUS.com on behalf of its members.A survey conducted by Water.org found that many women and children walk more than three hours to collect water, often from shallow wells or unprotected ponds.“As an international organization, the well-being of the communities that we serve is vitally important to us, and we find that our member community often rise to the occasion to help MyUS.com achieve our philanthropic goals each year. We were overwhelmed by the response of our members looking to help those directly impacted by the water crisis in Ethiopia,” stated Ashley Smith, Director of Marketing at MyUS.com.MyUS.com’s donation will help charity: water build two wells in regions of Ethiopia that currently lack access to clean drinking water, in addition to creating local construction jobs and providing maintenance training for members of the communities – helping to ensure the wells continue to be fully operational long after construction.About charity: waterNearly 1 in 10 people worldwide (663 million) live without access to clean water – twice the population of the entire United States. The clean water initiatives that charity: water facilitates bring jobs to the community, reduce distances to water sources, prevent diseases caused by unsanitary water, help to empower women and augment access to education. Every $1 donation to charity: water yields, on average, $4-12 in economic return. Learn more about how charity: water is tackling the water crisis on their website.To learn more about MyUS.com’s philanthropic efforts visit https://www.myus.com/about/social-responsibility/. Contact Information MyUS.com

Ashley Smith

312-517-9040



www.myus.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MyUS.com