Richmond Elected Stockholder at Henderson Franklin

Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on Richmond or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com. Fort Myers, FL, January 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Attorney Kayla Richmond has been elected stockholder. She began her legal career at the firm as a summer associate in 2012, and then as an associate after graduating Stetson University College of Law in 2013. Richmond handles dissolution of marriage (divorce), custody, paternity, child support and domestic violence cases.Both Attorneys David Sims (former chair) and Beth Vogelsang (current chair) of the Henderson Franklin’s Divorce, Marital and Family Law Department have served as mentors throughout Richmond’s career. Sims states, “Kayla is an accomplished advocate for her clients.” “Kayla’s focus, extensive trial experience, empathy and compassion help her clients navigate the highly emotional family law process with confidence,” shares Vogelsang.Richmond has received numerous accolades, including being named a “Rising Star” by Florida Super Lawyers® Magazine (2016—2019), an “Up & Comer” by Florida Trend Magazine (2017) and a “Top Lawyer” by Naples Illustrated Magazine (2019). She also received the “Outstanding Alumni Representative Award” from the Stetson University College of Law (2016) ), and was recognized as a “Leader in the Law” by the Florida Association of Women Lawyers (2018).Richmond devotes countless hours to the local and legal community. She serves as a governor for the 20th Judicial Circuit on the Florida Bar’s Young Lawyers Division Board, is a member of the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida's Board of Directors and a participant on the Hunger Walk Committee, is a member of the Association of Family Law Professionals, and is a barrister for the Calusa Inn of Court. Richmond previously served as president of the Lee County Association for Women Lawyers and the Lee County Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division.Richmond is a Fort Myers native and graduated from Fort Myers High School (2006); received her undergraduate degree from the University of South Florida (B.A., 2010, magna cum laude); her law degree from Stetson University College of Law (J.D., 2013); and, her graduate degree from Stetson University (M.B.A., 2013, summa cum laude). Richmond may be reached at 239.344.1156 or via email at kayla.richmond@henlaw.com.Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on Richmond or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com. Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

