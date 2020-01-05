Nine Ragsdale Liggett Lawyers Named to Business NC Magazine's 2020 Legal Elite

Raleigh, NC, January 05, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Ragsdale Liggett is pleased to announce nine lawyers have been included in the 2020 edition of Business North Carolina magazine’s “Legal Elite,” a listing of the state’s top attorneys in business-related practice areas. The annual list is based upon results of over 20,000 NC State Bar attorneys polled who cast ballots for lawyers they consider to be among the best practitioners in respective fields. Less than 3% of the state’s lawyers are named in the publication. Lawyers have been recognized again in the firm's core practice areas of Business, Litigation and Real Estate.
David K. Liggett – Business
Dorothy Bass Burch - Business
John M. Nunnally – Construction
William W. Pollock – Construction and Litigation
Robert J. Ramseur, Jr. – Real Estate
Benjamin R. Kuhn – Real Estate
Sandra Mitterling Schilder - Employment
Amie C. Sivon – Appellate
Paula E. Murray – Young Guns