Nine Ragsdale Liggett Lawyers Named to Business NC Magazine's 2020 Legal Elite

Nine Ragsdale Liggett's lawyers have been included in the 2020 edition of Business North Carolina magazine’s “Legal Elite,” a listing of the state’s top attorneys in business-related practice areas.

Paula E. Murray – Young Guns Raleigh, NC, January 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Ragsdale Liggett is pleased to announce nine lawyers have been included in the 2020 edition of Business North Carolina magazine’s “Legal Elite,” a listing of the state’s top attorneys in business-related practice areas. The annual list is based upon results of over 20,000 NC State Bar attorneys polled who cast ballots for lawyers they consider to be among the best practitioners in respective fields. Less than 3% of the state’s lawyers are named in the publication. Lawyers have been recognized again in the firm's core practice areas of Business, Litigation and Real Estate.David K. Liggett – BusinessDorothy Bass Burch - BusinessJohn M. Nunnally – ConstructionWilliam W. Pollock – Construction and LitigationRobert J. Ramseur, Jr. – Real EstateBenjamin R. Kuhn – Real EstateSandra Mitterling Schilder - EmploymentAmie C. Sivon – AppellatePaula E. Murray – Young Guns Contact Information Ragsdale Liggett PLLC

