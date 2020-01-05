PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Ragsdale Liggett PLLC

Press Release

Receive press releases from Ragsdale Liggett PLLC: By Email RSS Feeds:

Nine Ragsdale Liggett Lawyers Named to Business NC Magazine's 2020 Legal Elite


Nine Ragsdale Liggett's lawyers have been included in the 2020 edition of Business North Carolina magazine’s “Legal Elite,” a listing of the state’s top attorneys in business-related practice areas.

Raleigh, NC, January 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Ragsdale Liggett is pleased to announce nine lawyers have been included in the 2020 edition of Business North Carolina magazine’s “Legal Elite,” a listing of the state’s top attorneys in business-related practice areas. The annual list is based upon results of over 20,000 NC State Bar attorneys polled who cast ballots for lawyers they consider to be among the best practitioners in respective fields. Less than 3% of the state’s lawyers are named in the publication. Lawyers have been recognized again in the firm's core practice areas of Business, Litigation and Real Estate.

David K. Liggett – Business
Dorothy Bass Burch - Business
John M. Nunnally – Construction
William W. Pollock – Construction and Litigation
Robert J. Ramseur, Jr. – Real Estate
Benjamin R. Kuhn – Real Estate
Sandra Mitterling Schilder - Employment
Amie C. Sivon – Appellate
Paula E. Murray – Young Guns
Contact Information
Ragsdale Liggett PLLC
Rose Radford
919-787-5200
Contact
www.rl-law.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Ragsdale Liggett PLLC
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help