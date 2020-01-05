Press Releases Ahorros Latinos Press Release

Receive press releases from Ahorros Latinos: By Email RSS Feeds: Ahorros Latinos, a División of California Pacific Bank, is Launching New Interest Rates Under the Federal Economic Recovery Program

The special interest rates are for savings accounts, certificates of deposits and money market accounts.

Miami, FL, January 05, 2020 --(



For Certificates of Deposit or Plazos Fijos, as it is called in most countries of the region, you will not be deducted or charged any tax on your profits, according to Ahorros Latinos Operations Manager.



The same benefits are maintained, like Visa Debit Card, zero maintenance fees, direct payments to the bank account at no cost to clients, access to the online account, and the customer can adding capital during the period of your contract, the case of CD accounts or Plazo Fijo.



Example of interest rates:



Accounts Savings 0.55% per month with a balance exceeding $ 2,000 USD.



Certificates of Deposit from 3 months to 2.00% per month and 12 months to 3.10% also monthly.



According to the Operations Manager, in the last year of 2019, they had an exponential growth more than in previous years, which benefits them once again to obtain this federal contract.



Ahorros Latinos is a financial portal, dedicated to savings accounts, investment, and loan, created just for attention to the Hispanic market, being part of one of the oldest financial institutions in the country; they offer Certificates of Deposit, Personal Loans, Purchase / Sale of Bonds Treasury, as well as wealth management.



Ahorroslatinos.com, the commercial website of the Hills Latinoamérica, a financial services company headquartered in Miami, Florida, and offices in New York and Palm Beach, strategically aligned with its parent company California Pacific Bank, one of the largest banks in the West Coast, United States. Miami, FL, January 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Ahorros Latinos company, a subsidiary of California Pacific Bank, has just published new rates for 2020, under the government program "Economic Recovery Federal Plan # 6777453-LT"; which is designed from the beginning of the previous administration, to attract to the banks all the possible capital in savings; offering accounts to non-resident clients in the United States, as long as they are domiciled in Latin American countries, including Spain and Portugal.For Certificates of Deposit or Plazos Fijos, as it is called in most countries of the region, you will not be deducted or charged any tax on your profits, according to Ahorros Latinos Operations Manager.The same benefits are maintained, like Visa Debit Card, zero maintenance fees, direct payments to the bank account at no cost to clients, access to the online account, and the customer can adding capital during the period of your contract, the case of CD accounts or Plazo Fijo.Example of interest rates:Accounts Savings 0.55% per month with a balance exceeding $ 2,000 USD.Certificates of Deposit from 3 months to 2.00% per month and 12 months to 3.10% also monthly.According to the Operations Manager, in the last year of 2019, they had an exponential growth more than in previous years, which benefits them once again to obtain this federal contract.Ahorros Latinos is a financial portal, dedicated to savings accounts, investment, and loan, created just for attention to the Hispanic market, being part of one of the oldest financial institutions in the country; they offer Certificates of Deposit, Personal Loans, Purchase / Sale of Bonds Treasury, as well as wealth management.Ahorroslatinos.com, the commercial website of the Hills Latinoamérica, a financial services company headquartered in Miami, Florida, and offices in New York and Palm Beach, strategically aligned with its parent company California Pacific Bank, one of the largest banks in the West Coast, United States. Contact Information Ahorros Latinos

Julio Pages

(305) 514-9944



https://ahorroslatinos.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Ahorros Latinos