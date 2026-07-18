Economy News
Accumulate a wealth of knowledge on the companies and organizations that are driving local, national and international discussion on the economy. Get the inside scoop on economic education, indices, growth, research as well as the partnerships and people influencing economies all over the world.
Supply Chain Leaders and Innovators Will Gather in Long Beach, California, on August 13–14, 2026, for the 14th Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit
The USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute (USC Kendrick GSCI) is proud to announce the 14th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit, taking place on August 13 and 14, 2026, at the Marriott Long Beach Downtown. Recognized as one of the nation’s premier supply... - July 18, 2026 - USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute
Sandler Ranked a Top Sales Training Franchise Under $100K by Entrepreneur in 2026
Sandler ranks among top sales training franchises under $100K in Entrepreneur’s 2026 list. Explore a scalable, low-cost franchise opportunity. - July 09, 2026 - Sandler
New Book from The Oaklea Press Purports to Explain Why AI Will Not Live Up to Expectations
Bestselling author Stephen Hawley Martin argues that the trillion-dollar AI boom is built on a false assumption and explains why he thinks so in this new book. He writes that the same evidence reveals a startling truth that may change how humans see themselves. - July 06, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
Airfoam Announces Expansion with Second Ontario Facility in Woodstock
Airfoam is expanding in Ontario with a second facility in Woodstock, strengthening its regional presence and supporting continued growth across Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. - June 18, 2026 - Airfoam Industries
90 Miles, Billions at Stake: New Report Exposes the High Cost of America’s Cuba Stalemate
A striking new analysis argues that the United States is leaving major economic value on the table by keeping Cuba at arm’s length. Just 90 miles from Florida lies a market with powerful symbolic recognition, global consumer appeal, and meaningful commercial potential—yet current policy continues to wall off trade, suppress tourism-linked growth, and block American businesses from opportunities that could ripple across hospitality, retail, travel, and services. - June 17, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Ella Rivkin Featured as Expert Contributor in National Small Business Hiring and Compliance Article
ERPS Group Founder and CEO Ella Rivkin was featured as an expert source in a national business publication discussing employee background checks, hiring compliance, and risk management. Her insights help small business owners make informed hiring decisions while protecting their organizations and maintaining regulatory compliance. - June 10, 2026 - ERPS Group
Ella Rivkin’s Tax Strategy Webinar Draws Business Owners Nationwide Seeking Proactive Financial Planning
ERPS Group founder Ella Rivkin recently hosted a nationwide webinar, “7 Top Deductions Most Business Owners Miss,” helping entrepreneurs uncover tax-saving opportunities, improve cash flow, and better understand proactive financial planning strategies. - June 05, 2026 - ERPS Group
Vertical Cable Makes Its InfoComm Debut and Brings SPEED to the Show Floor
Visit Booth #C5034 in Central Hall to Experience the Infrastructure Powering Today's AV Networks. Vertical Cable is making its first-ever appearance at InfoComm 2026, bringing a fresh perspective to the evolving world of professional AV. Located at Booth #C5034 in Central Hall, Vertical Cable will... - June 02, 2026 - Vertical Cable
Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® Releases Comprehensive Study of Short Term Rentals and their Impact Across the Kansas City Region
The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) has released one of the most comprehensive regional studies of short-term rentals (STRs) ever conducted in the United States. This study provides a data-driven look at how this growing sector is shaping the broader Kansas City metro... - May 30, 2026 - KCRAR
Global Affairs Lab Says U.S. – South Korea Digital Friction Could Weaken Strategic Alliance
Global Affairs Lab, an international affairs research institute, has released a policy analysis on the growing regulatory divergence between the United States and South Korea over digital platform governance, warning that unmanaged friction could undermine broader geopolitical and economic cooperation. - May 23, 2026 - Global Affairs Lab
New Logic Highlights Role of Biogas in Reducing South Korea’s LNG Dependence
New Logic Research says locally produced biogas can help South Korea reduce its heavy reliance on imported LNG amid growing geopolitical and supply chain risks. The company highlighted biogas as a renewable, strategic energy source and pointed to its ongoing partnership with Korea’s Tium Eco & Energy, including a new government-backed biogas project using New Logic’s VSEP wastewater treatment technology. - May 14, 2026 - New Logic Research
TalentoHC Expands Into Medellín to Connect Latin America’s Innovation Hub with U.S. Organizations
TalentoHC announced the opening of its new strategic office in Medellín, Colombia, expanding its nearshore talent and executive search capabilities across the Americas. The office will serve as a regional hub connecting U.S. organizations with leadership talent across Latin America while supporting job creation, talent development, and long-term investment in Medellín’s growing innovation ecosystem. - May 07, 2026 - TalentoHC
Ella Rivkin Featured in Forbes Advisor for Expertise on Small Business Bookkeeping
Ella Rivkin, CEO of ERPS Group, is featured in Forbes Advisor, sharing expert insights on small business bookkeeping and the importance of proper financial structure for business owners. - May 01, 2026 - ERPS Group
Ella Rivkin Featured in DOTmed Healthcare Business News, Reveals 5 Key Financial Metrics Transforming Medical Practice Profitability
Ella Rivkin, Founder of ERPS Group, was featured in DOTmed Healthcare Business News, outlining five key financial metrics every medical practice owner should track monthly. Her article helps physicians improve cash flow, profitability, and decision-making by focusing on simple, data-driven insights to strengthen long-term financial health. - April 10, 2026 - ERPS Group
Albany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Albany County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - April 08, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Best AI-Powered Cryptocurrency Trading Strategies for 2026, Helping You Easily Earn Passive Income
jbstrategy is an AI-powered cryptocurrency trading bot platform that combines machine learning with traditional quantitative strategies. - April 06, 2026 - jbstrategy
Conflux Capital Launches Next-Generation Quantitative Strategy Platform to Expand Digital Asset Value Growth Paths
In the volatile crypto market, single strategies are no longer sufficient to cope with the complex environment. Quantitative trading models centered on automation and data are gradually becoming the focus of investors. Conflux Capital's continuous iteration also reflects the industry's trend towards greater professionalism and intelligence. - March 29, 2026 - Conflux Capital
USA Capital Gold Addresses Targeted Cyber Attack and Launches Initiative to Help Businesses Combat Fake Online Reviews
USA Capital Gold responds to a recent online reputation incident by launching an initiative to help businesses identify, manage, and prevent fraudulent review activity while maintaining transparency and client trust. - March 26, 2026 - USA Capital Gold
Open Registration for CMG Alliance + CAPCC’s "Empowered to Win Government Contracts" Program
CMG Alliance and the California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce (CAPCC) launched the fully funded Empowered to Win Government Contracts Program across 21 states, helping growth-stage businesses compete for contracts. Participants receive workshops, AI tools, and up to 10 hours of 1:1 consulting. Running through August 31, 2026, the program focuses on execution, proposal development, and winning contracts. - March 18, 2026 - CMG Alliance
Top Financial Websites Worldwide to be Recognized in 2026 WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting banks, fintech companies, insurers, and investment firms to compete for recognition as the best financial services websites of 2026. Websites will be judged on design, innovation, technology, content, and usability. Winners earn industry recognition and valuable benchmarking feedback. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 16, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
Early Voting Tops One Million as New Survey Highlights Independent Voters’ Role in 2026 Texas Primaries
More than one million early ballots cast in Texas as a survey shows a potential for Independents to shape the coming midterms. - February 26, 2026 - BallotReady
The 14th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit
The USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute (Kendrick GSCI) invites you to the 14th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit, taking place on August 13 & 14, 2026, in Long Beach, California. This year’s theme, "Beyond Borders: Designing the Future of Global... - February 17, 2026 - USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute
POWER Applauds Introduction of SAFE Act to Strengthen Oversight of Temporary Staffing Agencies and Protect California Workers
California is one of the few large labor markets that does not currently require comprehensive statewide registration and licensing of temporary staffing agencies before they begin operations. (See attached chart) - February 12, 2026 - POWER
Global Affairs Lab Releases Analysis of South Korea’s Personal Data Protection Measures
Global Affairs Lab, an international affairs research institute, has released an analysis of South Korea’s personal data protection measures following a recent large-scale data breach at Coupang. The incident, which involved the exposure of 33.7 million personal data records and affected more... - January 17, 2026 - Global Affairs Lab
Southern California Equity Unveils "The Great Reset": A Manifesto on the Structural Transformation of Commercial Real Estate
Southern California Equity releases "The Great Reset," a manifesto detailing the structural transformation of commercial real estate. Backed by a 30-year track record of 200+ transactions and $7.5B in repositioned assets, SCE unveils its "Real Estate Machine" strategy. This innovation-led approach targets distressed urban assets for adaptive reuse, capitalizing on a generational entry point driven by higher for longer rate environment, the coming maturity wall and post-pandemic shifts. - January 07, 2026 - Southern California Equity
Tru Image Celebrates Major Milestone with 3 Millionth Vehicle Cloned
Tru Images is celebrating the 3 millionth vehicle image set for cloning. Subscribing dealers have combined to utilize the Tru Images' software for a total of 3,000,000 total vehicles highlighting an enormous cost savings of approximately $50M. - December 23, 2025 - Tru Images Inc.
CAT DEFI Introduces a New Asset Yield Arrangement, Drawing Attention to Its Structure and Operational Model
CAT DEFI, a platform focused on the integration of digital finance and real-world assets, has recently announced a new asset yield arrangement. The initiative introduces a systematized redesign of both structure and operational mechanics, drawing market attention to its underlying logic and the way returns are generated. - December 15, 2025 - CAT DEFI
Mozart Devco LLC Announces Plans to Build a 10 MW Waste-to-Energy Plant in North Central New Mexico
Mozart Devco LLC (“Mozart”), a developer of clean energy infrastructure, today announced plans to construct a 10-megawatt (MW) waste-to-energy facility on tribal lands in North Central New Mexico. The project is being developed in collaboration with Ohkay Owingeh and the North Central... - December 11, 2025 - Mozart Devco
GlobalWorker Participates in National Dialogue on Upcoming Romanian Legislation for Non-EU Workforce Recruitment
GlobalWorker participated in an event dedicated to the employment access of foreign citizens in Romania, organized by IOM Romania (International Organization for Migration) and the West University of Timișoara. - December 08, 2025 - GlobalWorkerRo
Texas Functional Health Centers Expands Knowledge with Completion of “Importance of Primitive Movements” Seminar
Texas Functional Health Centers has completed the “Importance of Primitive Movements” Seminar, further expanding our knowledge to better serve patients. This training focused on the foundational movement patterns that influence long-term function and recovery. By bringing these insights into our TRUForm rehabilitation system, we’re equipping patients to heal more effectively and move the way their bodies were designed. - December 05, 2025 - Texas Functional Health Centers
Midas Consulting to Help U.S. Exporters Capitalize on New U.S.–Argentina Trade Framework
Midas Consulting helps U.S. firms leverage the new U.S.-Argentina trade framework to enter Argentina's market. It provides market entry, GTM strategy, risk assessment, and competitive simulation to ensure profitable and sustainable growth. - November 30, 2025 - Midas Consulting
Centro Management Announces Move to New NE Portland Headquarters
Centro Management is pleased to announce the relocation of its corporate office from 1600 SW Cedar Hills Blvd., Portland, OR 97225 to its new headquarters at 530 NE Couch St., Portland, OR 97232, situated in the Bridgehead neighborhood. The move marks an exciting new chapter for Centro Management... - November 26, 2025 - Centro Management
New Solar Savings Opportunity Opens for North Bay Homeowners - SolarCraft Launches Prepaid Solar Program Offering Savings on Solar & Battery Systems
SolarCraft, the North Bay’s leading solar energy, battery storage and HVAC provider, has unveiled a new Prepaid Power Purchase Agreement, giving homeowners in Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties an innovative way to lock in 20% solar savings—even after the federal solar tax credit expires in 2025. - November 21, 2025 - SolarCraft
Hashgraph Online Unveils “HOL Hashnet MCP” - Enabling Universal AI Identity, Search, Discovery, Commerce, and Cross-Protocol Communications (with x402 & ERC-8004 Support)
Hashgraph Online announces the launch of HOL Hashnet MCP, a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that serves as a central gateway to the emerging agentic internet. HOL Hashnet MCP enables identity, discovery, and connection for autonomous agents and services across Web2 and Web3. - November 19, 2025 - Hashgraph Online
Swensons Drive-Ins Launches Free Kid’s Meal Program to Support Ohio Families During SNAP Delays
Swensons Drive-In Restaurants has launched a temporary free kids’ meal program in response to recent SNAP benefit delays affecting Ohio families. From November 5–12, youth 18 and under can receive a free meal at any Swensons location with presentation of a SNAP/EBT card. The initiative underscores Swensons’ long-standing commitment to supporting local communities and ensuring access to warm, reliable meals during times of need. - November 05, 2025 - Swensons Drive-In Restaurants
Executive Job Search Pioneer Unveils New Identity as JobSearchCoaching.net Accelerating Global Job Search - Serious Jobs for Serious People™
Global Expansion, Inc. (GEI), a leader in executive job search, global job search coaching and success-fee job search coaching today announced its official rebranding to JobSearchCoaching.net. The brand transformation marks a pivotal evolution in the company’s mission: to empower... - October 21, 2025 - Global Expansion, Inc.(d.b.a JobSearchCoaching.net
Real Estate Investors Account for 33% of Q2 2025 Home Purchases According to Q2 2025 Investor Pulse™ Report from BatchData
In Q2 2025, investors bought 33% of single-family homes, a five-year high. This is partly due to weak overall sales. Small "mom-and-pop" investors (1-5 properties) dominate the market, owning 87% of investor-held homes. The largest institutional investors own just 2% and have been net sellers for six straight quarters. Investors focus on lower-priced homes, paying an average of $455,481. - September 29, 2025 - BatchData
Amplify Digital Launches Next-Gen Web 3 Creator Platform with Embedded Wallets and Payments
Amplify Digital has launched onchain wallets and peer-to-peer payments for Amped.Bio, its creator-focused link-in-bio platform. Profiles now come with built-in wallets and testnet rewards, turning every page into a gateway for ownership, payments, and upcoming creator Reward Pools. - September 26, 2025 - Amplify Digital
Occams Advisory Simplifies India Hiring with Employer-of-Record Service for American Companies
Occams Advisory Inc. has launched its Employer-of-Record (EOR) services in India, enabling U.S. businesses, particularly MSMEs, startups, and scaling companies, to hire and manage employees in India without setting up a local entity. Acting as the legal employer in India, Occams handles payroll, tax, statutory compliance, benefits administration, and labor law adherence, while clients control day-to-day work. This solution addresses the complexity of India’s labor regulations, providing faster a - September 15, 2025 - Occams Advisory
Will Energy Bills Become the New Eggs? The Just Power Podcast Shines a Spotlight on Energy Affordability and Equity.
Nearly half of U.S. families struggled to pay energy bills last year. The Just Power Podcast, hosted by Carolyn Parrs, tackles this hidden crisis by exploring how to ensure clean, affordable, and equitable energy for all. Featuring voices from policymakers, Tribal leaders, and community champions, the show asks: Will clean energy be a privilege for some—or a right for all? - August 17, 2025 - Mind Over Markets
California’s Oldest Solar Company Celebrates 50 Years of Clean Energy Leadership
For better or for worse, the enegy crisis of 1973 was pivital in spurring interest in solar energy, creating a brand new industry and launching new companies and innovation. Solarponics is one of those companies. Founded in 1975, Solarponcis is now California’s oldest, continuously operating solar energy company, celebrating its 50th anniversary this month. - August 05, 2025 - Solarponics
Hodson PI, LLC Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™ for 2025—Employees Report a 90% Satisfaction Rating
Hodson PI, LLC is proud to announce it is now officially Great Place to Work® Certified™, a recognition earned through overwhelmingly positive feedback from employees, with 90% of them stating that Hodson PI is a truly great place to work. This certification is a direct reflection of the... - July 30, 2025 - Hodson P.I., LLC
New Data Reveals How Boards Are Performing in 2025
How are boards really performing in 2025? Boardspan’s 2025 Board Performance Benchmark Report reveals the evolving priorities, pressure points, and performance patterns emerging from our nationwide benchmark set, including why management succession planning remains a critical weak spot and how boards are struggling to oversee emerging risks like AI. - July 30, 2025 - Boardspan Inc.
Jacobson Equities Acquires Warehouse and Factory, Premier Student Housing Community Adjacent to Texas A&M University
Jacobson Equities, a Los Angeles based real estate sponsor, has acquired Warehouse and Factory, a premier student housing community adjacent to Texas A&M University. - July 22, 2025 - Jacobson Equities
United Capital Secures Terms for up to $8.5MM
Customer in the Event Industry Sector looking to secure up to $8.5MM in debt refinancing. - July 19, 2025 - United Capital Partners
Statement from Abbey Laurel-Smith: "I Will Create Green Jobs for New Yorkers"
Creating green jobs for New Yorkers - June 30, 2025 - Abbey Laurel-Smith
Fort Myers' Home Sales Soar, According to New Report on FortMyersAgent.com
Fort Myers, Florida home sales soar, with resale home sales that have gone up for three straight months. The upward change in sales is attributed to lower home prices. - June 10, 2025 - FortMyersAgent.com
Buzz Box Announces Closure Amid Challenging Market Conditions
Buzz Box, a locally owned and operated cannabis dispensary, announces today that it will be laying off its Budtender staff on June 6 and closing its doors permanently by June 30, 2025. This difficult decision comes after a sustained period of low sales and an increasingly challenging market... - June 06, 2025 - Buzz Box
Nigeria to Mark 26 Years of Unbroken Democracy on June 12
On June 12, 2025, the Federal Republic of Nigeria will formally mark Democracy Day 2025, a milestone celebrating 26 years of uninterrupted democratic governance. This significant anniversary reflects the enduring commitment of Nigerians to the principles of freedom, participation, and... - June 04, 2025 - Ministry of Information and National Orientation
Musicall, Inc. Launches the Miami International Arts & Music Youth Festival (MIAMY Fest)
A New Cultural Landmark for Youth Talent and Global Exchange Arrives in Miami Musicall, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to youth music education and artistic excellence, is proud to announce the launch of the Miami International Arts & Music Youth Festival (MIAMY Fest)— a bold,... - May 29, 2025 - Musicall, Inc.