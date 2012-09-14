PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Business: Economy News

Sergio R. Cesario PA at Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Founder of The Cesario Group Achieves International Recognition in Luxury Real Estate Market
Founder of The Cesario Group at Douglas Elliman Real Estate awarded the prestigious Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation and the Million Dollar GUILD recognition from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing for his achievement and success in the luxury markets around the world. Real Estate professionals who earned admittance to the Million Dollar GUILD have specific upper-tier market knowledge, skills and resources to effectively serve affluent clients. - December 18, 2019 - Sergio R. Cesario PA at Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Lanner Announces Zero Waste Sponsorship for Free Geek Toronto in Effort to Show Its Deep Commitment to Technology Recycling
Industrial and telecom hardware appliance manufacturer Lanner has become a sponsor of the Toronto based non-profit social enterprise, Free Geek Toronto, as part of its mission to promote socially responsible business behaviors in the society. - December 17, 2019 - Lanner America
Novel Growth Partners
Distinct Revenue-Based Financing Firm Meeting Great Need in Tech-Startup Market
Novel Growth Partners Raises $12M for New Fund; KC-based but Expanding to Chicago, Indianapolis, St. Louis. - December 10, 2019 - Novel Growth Partners
New i4cp Study Shows High-Performance Organizations Are 11x More Likely to Focus on Cultural Synergies During Acquisitions
Culture is always blamed when an acquisition fails. So why don't companies pay more attention to it upfront? - December 04, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)
The Financial Cures LLC
Dr. Wendy Labat Offers Free Enrollment Service Until December 15 through Financial Cures Program
Easing the Pains of Financial Difficulty One Text at a Time as Long as You Make the December 15 Deadline - November 25, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC
RE Marketing Corp
RE Marketing Corp Expands Internationally
Denver based RE Marketing Corp has expanded it's operations internationally. - November 21, 2019 - RE Marketing Corp
Meadows Bank Net Income Up 21%
Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted Net Income After Tax of $13,739,900 in the first nine months of 2019 which was 21% higher than the $11,368,000 it earned during the same period in 2018. At September 30, 2019, the bank had Total Loans of $817.8 million which... - November 07, 2019 - Meadows Bank
iGrad
Bank of Clovis Partners with iGrad for Financial Wellness Education
Bank of Clovis, a state-chartered bank in Clovis, N.M., recently partnered with the San Diego-based company iGrad to offer its members financial wellness education. - November 05, 2019 - iGrad
Marlborough Gets $2 Million MassWorks Grant for French Hill
Lincoln Street revitalization to include full reconstruction, public parking, & other upgrades. - November 02, 2019 - Marlborough Economic Development Corporation
Marlborough Ranks Among Top 17% of the Best Small U.S. Cities
Marlborough ranks 27th in education and health, in the 83rd percentile overall among 1,200 cities. - November 01, 2019 - Marlborough Economic Development Corporation
University Recruiters
University Recruiters is Changing the Game of Recruitment: If Hiring People is Your M.O., Then Jeff Martin is Your Guy
The Game of Modern Recruiting is Changing and Jeff Martin is Leading the Way - October 29, 2019 - University Recruiters
Asia-Pacific Group
Auto Industry Conference Highlights New Magnesium Technology from China
At an international conference in Atlanta, new Chinese technology for advanced, fuel-efficient automobiles is being highlighted. Many major auto manufacturers are attending; there is a special presentation, sponsored by Galaxy Trade and Technology, through the Institute of Metal Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences, featuring engineer Yuan Yansheng. This is an example of a new, reciprocal approach to Chinese science and industry. - October 28, 2019 - Asia-Pacific Group
iGrad
iGrad Partners with Dot Foods to Provide Financial Wellness Education to 2,500 Employees
Dot Foods rolled out Enrich's white label financial wellness platform in June, calling it “Money Matters” and promoting it to 2,500 headquarter employees via social media, company intranet, emails, direct mail and more. More than 300 employees have already started participating. - October 22, 2019 - iGrad
Negotiations Ninja
Grand Opening of Content and Design Firm Content Callout
Entrepreneurs, startups and thought-leaders looking for unique, targeted, and creative content, look no further. - October 21, 2019 - Negotiations Ninja
Fine Cardstock Offers the Finest Collection of US Made Discount Cardstock and Envelopes for All Your Business Needs
Starting out as a printing shop in Manhattan, Fine Cardstock needed to expand and thus shifted to Roselle in 2017, continuing to serve the greater NY and NJ area, as well as other states and Canada. - October 18, 2019 - Fine Cardstock
SecurEnvoy Welcomes Canadian Cloud IT Service Provider Vickohm as a Key Cloud Services Partner
SecurEnvoy, A Shearwater Group plc Company and a global software leader in cybersecurity technologies including MFA and DLP, is proud to announce the addition of Vickohm to its Cloud and Accredited Partner Program. Headquartered out of Quebec, Vickohm provides businesses with expert network solutions,... - October 14, 2019 - Shearwater Group plc
Ingressum Pty Ltd
Check Your Cyber Resilience During October Cybersecurity Awareness Month
"Back to Basics" solutions to counter the email borne threat. - October 11, 2019 - Ingressum Pty Ltd
Global Capital Partners Fund
Gregg Pierce, Managing Director of GCP Fund, Shares His Views on Recent Spike in Commercial Hard Money Lending
At a recent event, Gregg Pierce, Managing Director of GCP Fund, commented on recent developments in the hard money loans market. - October 11, 2019 - Global Capital Partners Fund
New Age Marketing Inc.
New Age Marketing Goes Above and Beyond in the Charlotte Community
Toys for Pups - October 10, 2019 - New Age Marketing Inc.
City Renews Phantom Gourmet Partnership, Celebrates a Year of Economic Wins
MEDC looks back on a year of success, as it launches new campaign to attract restaurateurs. - October 09, 2019 - Marlborough Economic Development Corporation
J.C. Restoration, Inc. Named to Qualified Remodeler’s 2019 Largest Remodeling Firms in the U.S.
J.C. Restoration, Inc. (JCR) has earned the number 71 spot on Qualified Remodeler Magazine’s 2019 edition of the Top 500 Remodelers in the United States. JCR has made appearances on the list since 2007. The Qualified Remodeler magazine top 500 list has been published for over 40 years and is based... - October 02, 2019 - J.C. Restoration, Inc.
The Augury Square, Inc.
The Augury Square, Inc. Signs MOU with Hancom/DreamTec Group of South Korea to Develop a Futuristic Blockchain Smart City in Atlanta
Hancom/DreamTec Group (South Korea) has joined hands with The Augury Square, Inc. to create a next generation smart city in Atlanta. On Sept. 18, 2019, in the presence of several community, business and technology leaders, both parties signed an MOU to collaborate, create, design and build a futuristic smart community – a city within a city of Atlanta. The Hancom/DreamTec is an established software corporation leading in blockchain technologies and smart city platforms. - September 26, 2019 - The Augury Square, Inc.
Nordic Temperature Control
Nordic Temperature Control Builds State-of-the-Art Climate Control System
Nordic Temperature Control builds state-of-the-art climate control system for new Janicki Industries aerospace manufacturing plant. - September 26, 2019 - Nordic Temperature Control
DUSUSU
LA Students Welcome Zuriel Oduwole - Teen Film Maker & DUSUSU Founder
Like clockwork, the UN General Assembly has sat in New York every September and it is now in its 74th season of global deliberations. One young voice who has spoken, met many word leaders, or delivered thematic messages for five of the last six years has been Los Angeles teenage film maker and girl education... - September 23, 2019 - DUSUSU
Decimal Point Analytics Has Released the Edition of AssetPulse - September 2019
US Equities Consensus Points Towards a Bullish Tone - AssetPulse - September 19, 2019 - Decimal Point Analytics Pvt. Ltd.
iGrad
iGrad Annual Student Loan Counseling Included in Department of Education Initiative
iGrad’s video-based annual student loan counseling courses are being used at three universities that are part of the U.S. Department of Education Experimental Sites Initiative (ESI). The purpose of this initiative is to study more effective ways to counsel students about their student loans. - September 16, 2019 - iGrad
RFP Advisory Group LLC
Matthew Prinn of RFP Advisory Group Selected to Speak at 2019 Legal Marketing Association Northeast Regional Conference
Matthew Prinn, Principal of RFP Advisory Group has been selected to present at the 2019 LMA Northeast Regional Conference. Mr. Prinn will be presenting a program titled, "The RFP Storm is Coming - Is Your Firm Ready?" RFPs are changing the way legal departments manage outside counsel spend... - September 16, 2019 - RFP Advisory Group LLC
World's Best Connectors LLC
World’s Best Connectors Promote the New 5 C’s
Government is not the answer. Over 140 private business CEOs have taken a stand for gun control. Private industry now helps shape social, as well as economic policies. There is a new community, headquartered in Phoenix, that is borne of that philosophy. The World’s Best Connectors (The WBCs) is a virtual think tank for private C-suite executives, that will use modern technology and ideas to promote new partnerships, sustainable economies and social well-being. - September 14, 2019 - World's Best Connectors LLC
Jumpstart Interview Coaching
Interview Coaching Improves Communication Skills
Charleston Career Coach, Margie Curry believes that interview coaching improves communication skills. This skilled career coach, life coach, and interview coach has seen the value of interview coaching for many of her clients during the past 14 years. "Good communication is an important Life Skill," says Ms. Curry. This coach recommends interview coaching for improving personal and professional relationships, negotiations, preparing for interviews, board meetings, and public speaking. - September 13, 2019 - Jumpstart Interview Coaching
Elevating My Business
Ray and Collins Launch New Company, Elevating My Business
National speakers, power couple, authors and business coaches help hairdressers and salon owners raise prices and elevate bottom line. - September 13, 2019 - Elevating My Business
Population Health Alliance
The Population Health Alliance Announces Senator Braun of Indiana as a Keynote Speaker at Their Annual Innovation Summit and Capitol Caucus
The Senator will highlight the unique role of the employer in driving innovation in Population Health. - September 12, 2019 - Population Health Alliance
iGrad
iGrad and APTA Recognized with Power of A Gold Award for Financial Solutions Center
iGrad and the American Physical Therapy Association were recognized with the Power of A Gold Award - the association industry's highest honor - for their financial wellness partnership. - September 11, 2019 - iGrad
WiCON International Group LLC
WiCON Publishes the China Pharmaceutical Guide 2019 (14th Edition)
Chinese Pharma Growth Stabilizes amid Deepening Healthcare and Drug Regulatory Reform. - September 09, 2019 - WiCON International Group LLC
ZTV Offers Exclusive TV Interview to SheBoss Unlimited, Jackie Robinson
Evans and Robinson exclusive TV interview will be featured on the ReeWind Network. - August 28, 2019 - Zeds Corp.
Free Shuttle Service to MBTA to Launch Next Month
Local commuters can start riding the free bus to and from Southborough MBTA on September 16th. - August 28, 2019 - Marlborough Economic Development Corporation
Lewis Bentley Group: China Expected to Deliver More Stimulus
Lewis Bentley Group says PBoC may need to resort to more stimulus after China’s Q2 grows at weakest pace since 1992. - August 13, 2019 - Lewis Bentley Group
Wildhorse Ranch Productions
Study Reveals Solution for Range War Between Wild Horses and Cattle Ranchers
5-year study reveals new insights and cites a plan to end the land use war between livestock interests and wild horses while reducing wildfire and toxic smoke. - August 09, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions
Skyhigh.Vip Affirms Support for Indonesian Business Ventures
Skyhigh.Vip, headquartered in Singapore, is fast expanding its operations in Indonesia. - August 07, 2019 - SkyHigh VIP Pte. Ltd.
Meadows Bank Sees 20% Deposit Growth
Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted Net Income After Tax of $8,730,000 in the first half of 2019 which was 14% higher than the $7,629,000 it earned during the same period in 2018. At June 30, 2019 the bank had Total Loans of $806.8 million which represented a... - August 06, 2019 - Meadows Bank
DOT Designation to Help FL Port Move Cargo & Ease Truck Traffic
Marine Highway designation to help Port of Fernandina move cargo by barge and alleviate truck traffic on area roadways. - August 05, 2019 - Port of Fernandina
B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning
B.A.P Heating & Cooling: Buy and Rent a Furnace Program Underway in Guelph, Ontario
HVAC services company, B.A.P Heating is innovating once again by offering you the ability to easily rent a furnace in Guelph, Ontario, and surrounding areas. - August 03, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning
B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning
B.A.P Heating & Cooling Sets the Standard for Tankless Water Heaters in Guelph, Ontario
HVAC services company, B.A.P Heating is offering first-class tankless water heater installation, repair, and replacement in Guelph, ON and surrounding areas. - August 03, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning
Midland IRA & 1031
Midland IRA & 1031 EVP & COO Brandon Hall Obtains Executive Leadership Certificate from Cornell SC Johnson College of Business
Midland IRA & 1031 is pleased to announce that Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Brandon Hall has obtained his Executive Leadership Certificate from Cornell University. Mr. Hall completed eight online courses over the last year on topics including, quality and service management,... - July 31, 2019 - Midland IRA & 1031
Zero Financial
Zero Compromises: a New Era of Mobile Banking That Combines a Premium Debit-Style Experience with Credit Card Rewards
Zerocard offers up to 3.0% cash back on all qualified purchases; enables users to track spending, make payments and more through one seamless app. - July 30, 2019 - Zero Financial
NobleSpirit
NobleSpirit Announces the Introduction of (SMI) Stamp Market Index, Powered Exclusively by eBay
Stamp Market Index (SMI) is a first-of-its-kind tool and resource, with data never before available. ​​​NobleSpirit, the leading dealer of asset class stamps, coins and collectibles on eBay, this morning announced the introduction of Stamp Market Index (SMI), a new phase going forward... - July 26, 2019 - NobleSpirit
Cara Stone, LLP
Louisiana Companies Raise Over $191 Million in Venture Capital in 2018, the Highest Level Recorded by Cara Stone’s Louisiana Venture and Angel Capital Report
Cara Stone, LLP (“Cara Stone”), the nation’s fastest growing capital markets law firm, released the Louisiana Venture and Angel Capital Report (“Report”) which shows that Louisiana companies raised a record level of venture capital in 2018. Louisiana companies raised a... - July 25, 2019 - Cara Stone, LLP
ESOP Governance Discussion
ESOP Association Meeting to feature Schatz, Kaplan. - July 24, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
Ellis Marshall Global: UK Economy Returns to Growth
Re-opening of UK car manufacturing operations trigger return to growth but Ellis Marshall Global analysts warn of possible contraction in Q2. - July 24, 2019 - Ellis Marshall Global
National Competitiveness Center (NCC)
Saudi Arabia Reviews Economic Reforms at United Nations
During the High-Profile Political Forum on Sustainable Development Saudi Arabia Reviews Economic Reforms at United Nations - July 23, 2019 - National Competitiveness Center (NCC)
Hedgepath, LLC Files Lawsuit Alleging Self-Dealing in Hedgepath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. by Its Controlling Stockholder
Lawsuit alleges self-dealing in Hedgepath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. by its controlling stockholder, an indirect subsidiary of Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. with estimated damages exceeding $800,000,000. - July 23, 2019 - Hedgepath LLC
