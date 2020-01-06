Celebrity Baby Baskets Gift Hollywood Parents Some Serious Swag

Press Releases Backstage Bag Celebrity Baby Baskets Press Release

Backstage Bag Celebrity Baby Baskets and its sponsors gift Hollywood parents luxury gift baskets with all the essentials for their new little ones.

Careful consideration goes into each basket and the sponsors chosen to participate. From small start ups to well known corporate companies, Celebrity Baby Baskets makes sure to select unique and necessary items to create a highly desirable gift parents will love and use. Celebrity Baby Baskets will also partner with Pregnancy and Newborn magazine to give a lucky reader the chance to win a basket just like the one celebrity parents received.



Celebrity parents will be gifted a lovely array of essentials from the following sponsors:



- buybuyBaby diapers, wipes, gift cards and a private shopping experience for parents



- Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature baby bottles



- CeraVe Baby Healing Ointment, Moisturizing Lotion, Wash & Shampoo and Moisturizing Cream



- Evolur Stellar Bassinet & Bedside Sleeper and Infinity Stroller



- Tiare Hawaii boho beachy apparel for moms and kids



- Kid Proof human and pet safe fabric protectant with nanotechnology



- Bazzle Baby BandoBib infinity scarf drool bibs



- BabyBuddha revolutionary battery powered breast pump



- PopYum anti-colic formula making bottles



- Pajamas for Peace eco-friendly 100% Pima cotton pajamas – for every one sold one is donated



- Arlo Smart Home Pro HD Wireless Camera Plus System



- Geomag Magicube Polar Animals play and learn magnetic set



- Gelli Mats soft, protective, durable floor mats for baby and toddler



- Cocomoon tropical whimsy Hawaiian baby essentials



- Cuddle+Kind ethically produced, hand-knit dolls that help feed children in need



About Backstage Bag Celebrity Baby Baskets:

Amy George

310-890-0263



celebritybabybaskets.com



