Glamorous 3D Mink Magnetic Lashes Launched by Dazzling Lash Bar

Dazzling Lash Bar, a top rated lash salon in NYC has recently debuted a collection of Luxury 3D Mink Magnetic Lashes that seems to be the panacea for all our magnetic lash concerns.

New York, NY, January 07, 2020



Being at the forefront of beauty, lash expert owner Helen Yu, understands how lush voluminous lashes can enhance a woman’s beauty, empowering her and increasing her confidence. With clients from high end celebrities, to everyday college students, Helen saw a need in the market when women would request extensions for specials occasions and then to have them removed thereafter. Then there are those who go in asking for help to apply strip lashes for events. While traditional strip lashes have always been a popular former choice, professionals in the optometry industry prefers mascara and magnetic lashes to avoid damaging natural lashes with lash glue. Needless to say, magnetic lashes are here to stay. We just need better options.



With health, safety and glamour being the core principles the salon adheres by, Helen designed her collection solving the issues of strip and magnetic lashes. The designs, which are inspired by Coco Chanel, being both girls and lashes should be classy and fabulous, features high quality mink, the smallest and lightest magnets all optimally positioned on a soft comfortable black band giving you the finished look of fluffy voluminous wispy romance just as her clients love. Clients raised the concern of current magnetic eyeliners not having the color pigment they like and some had skin irritation when using the magnetic eyeliners. Thus, Dazzling Lash Bar knew it had to develop a safer better option. This magnetic eyelash and magnetic eyeliner system highlights an intense black liquid magnetic eyeliner with a hypoallergenic formula for superior stay on power, yet can be easily removed to avoid skin irritation. Prior to travelling, women always get their lashes done for their trips. It is a travel beauty must have according to the salon’s loyal clientele. These magnetic lashes come in round mini lash compacts which easily fits into your purse giving you the choice to bring it anywhere and step it up at a moment’s notice.



Having been invited to be a judge for NYFW, and participated in the shows, a major criticism from photographers is that current strip lashes photograph very fake in high res. Thus, Helen developed this collection with top quality 3D Mink lashes utilizing the same manufacturer as the lashes in her salon to ensure its high quality and to overcome this objection. Photographers have stated these lashes photograph beautifully and looks incredibly luxurious. Makeup artists love the brand due to its ease of use and quickness to change their clients looks on site and during special occasions.



Helen Yu

347-863-9976



dazzlinglashbar.com



