Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Gateway Family YMCA Press Release

Receive press releases from The Gateway Family YMCA: By Email RSS Feeds: Make Your New Year's Resolution at The Gateway Family YMCA

This New Year’s, Resolve to Help Yourself and Your Neighbors

Union, NJ, January 07, 2020 --(



But what if your New Year’s resolution could benefit more than just yourself? When you join community-based organizations like the Y, you are committing to more than simply becoming healthier; you are supporting the values and programs that strengthen the communities where you live. “Community-based organizations like the Y provide the resources and opportunities that people need to reach their full potential, and supporting those organizations through membership and philanthropy helps ensure they can continue to help build the communities we all want to live in,” said Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA



Membership at The Gateway Family YMCA helps provide support for programs that address school readiness, chronic disease prevention, food insecurity, employment skills training, teen leadership programs and so much more. From athletics to academic achievement, gymnastics to global education, and volleyball to volunteerism, the Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies—it strengthens people, families and communities.



“As our friends and neighbors look to make themselves healthier in the New Year, we want them to remember that when they join The Gateway Family YMCA, they’re not simply joining a gym—they’re joining a community,” said Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “The Y brings together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations and ensures that we all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.”



The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening the foundations of community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Gateway Family YMCA impacts the community by providing quality services to people of all ages, races, faith or incomes. The Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies – it strengthens people, families and communities. The Y. ™ For a better us.™



Driven by its founding mission, The Gateway Family YMCA has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 119 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they are from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide.



To learn more about joining The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch 732-388-0057, Wellness Center Branch 908-349-9622, WISE Center YMCA Branch 908-687-2995 or Youth Development Branch 908-355-3061. Union, NJ, January 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- It is always exciting to change the calendar from December to January. A new year is filled with potential and the chance to start fresh. And, after the busy holidays filled with celebrations and tables of delicious treats, it’s not surprising that, according to a 2019 survey, 65 percent of people resolved to exercise more with the New Year.But what if your New Year’s resolution could benefit more than just yourself? When you join community-based organizations like the Y, you are committing to more than simply becoming healthier; you are supporting the values and programs that strengthen the communities where you live. “Community-based organizations like the Y provide the resources and opportunities that people need to reach their full potential, and supporting those organizations through membership and philanthropy helps ensure they can continue to help build the communities we all want to live in,” said Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCAMembership at The Gateway Family YMCA helps provide support for programs that address school readiness, chronic disease prevention, food insecurity, employment skills training, teen leadership programs and so much more. From athletics to academic achievement, gymnastics to global education, and volleyball to volunteerism, the Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies—it strengthens people, families and communities.“As our friends and neighbors look to make themselves healthier in the New Year, we want them to remember that when they join The Gateway Family YMCA, they’re not simply joining a gym—they’re joining a community,” said Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “The Y brings together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations and ensures that we all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.”The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening the foundations of community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Gateway Family YMCA impacts the community by providing quality services to people of all ages, races, faith or incomes. The Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies – it strengthens people, families and communities. The Y. ™ For a better us.™Driven by its founding mission, The Gateway Family YMCA has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 119 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they are from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide.To learn more about joining The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch 732-388-0057, Wellness Center Branch 908-349-9622, WISE Center YMCA Branch 908-687-2995 or Youth Development Branch 908-355-3061. Contact Information The Gateway Family YMCA

Colleen Clayton

908-249-4811



www.tgfymca.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Gateway Family YMCA Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend