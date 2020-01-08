W. Curtis Elliott, Jr., Partner, Culp, Elliott & Carpenter, PLLC to Speak at the Knowledge Group’s Federal Tax Controversy in 2020



The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that W. Curtis Elliott, Jr., Partner, Culp, Elliott & Carpenter, PLLC will speak at its webcast entitled, “Federal Tax Controversy in 2020: Preparing for IRS Enforcement Initiatives Live Webcast.”

New York, NY, January 08, 2020 --(



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/tax-controversies/



About W. Curtis Elliott, Jr.



Curtis Elliott is one of the leading tax litigators in the United States. He has over 30 years of experience litigating civil and criminal tax cases, including IRS audits and appeals, and grand jury proceedings. He has extensive courtroom trial experience in the U.S. Tax Court, the Federal District Courts and state courts. His tax advocacy has resolved some of the most complex, high stakes tax cases for clients. Mr. Elliott's clients include Fortune 500 companies, entrepreneurial companies, estates and individuals. He works closely with co-counsel and CPA firms. Mr. Elliott is a Fellow in the American College of Tax Counsel and is very active in the ABA Section of Taxation. He speaks at conferences across the country on tax dispute topics. Mr. Elliott also co-authored the nationally published treatise entitled Valuation Practice in Estate Planning and Litigation (Clark Boardman Callahan, 1994).



About Culp, Elliott & Carpenter, PLLC



Culp Elliott & Carpenter, PLLC is a Charlotte, North Carolina tax law firm founded in 1982. It provides innovative tax, and legal solutions that create value for its clients, and helps clients achieve the most important goals in their businesses and lives. The Firm represents high-net-worth individuals, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate business clients. Firm members develop effective strategies to save on taxes, representing clients in the areas of estate planning, real estate and commercial transactions, mergers, acquisitions, restructuring and recapitalizations. Firm members handle civil and criminal tax litigation, and trusts and estates litigation, at all levels of dispute, and represent clients in disputes with the Internal Revenue Service. The Firm serves clients throughout the Southeastern United States.



Event Synopsis:



With the shifting regulatory paradigm and emerging developments in the federal tax laws, companies are faced with increased scrutiny on their tax planning practices. As compliance has become challenging and complex, companies are more vulnerable to tax controversies, which if not mitigated, could incur legal consequences.



Thus, it is important that companies and practitioners are in the know of the latest trends and developments in tax laws. They must revisit their compliance practices and strategic action plans to avoid risks and issues.



In a live webcast, a panel of key thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group will present to the audience an in-depth discussion of tax controversies. Speakers will dig deeper as they discuss emerging critical issues and challenges surrounding this topic. They will also offer best practices and risk mitigation strategies to help practitioners in this evolving legal climate.



Key issues covered in this course are:



Tax Controversies: A Look Back

Emerging Trends and Developments

Critical Issues and Challenges

Risk Mitigation Techniques

Best Compliance Practices

What Lies Ahead



About The Knowledge Group



The Knowledge Group is a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education, CLE, for lawyers, Continuing Professional Education, CPE, for accountants and a variety of other types of continuing education for other professions. Our mission is to deliver quality continuing education programs utilizing industry trends and the latest technology to communicate regulatory shifts and contributions made to different fields. Our insightful and engaging webcasts are brought to you by leading influencers to offer a multitude of perspectives and outlooks.



In bringing together thought leaders, regulators, and subject matter experts from around the world, The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education. The experts we engage with analyze the latest trends, insights, and developments in their industries to bring forth content you can’t get anywhere else.



