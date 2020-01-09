SocksLane Closes the Year with Discounted Prices for Compression Socks

Press Releases SocksLane Press Release

The year has been great and challenging at the same time for SocksLane according to Mr. Dixon. They have accumulated more than 1600 reviews up to date and have launched 2 new products mid year. They currently average 4.85 stars in the last 12 months. Dave said, “We are proud of what we have achieved as a small business.” SocksLane's products are designed for both men and women but at first it was originally made for women. People who have circulatory problems or varicose veins, who spend long periods standing, sitting, traveling, or that simply want to take care of their legs and feel more energized and reduce swelling without compromising on style are the ones who patronize their products the most.



SocksLane compression socks are made of natural fibers unlike other compression socks available in the market which are well known for causing rashes and discomfort. These compression socks from SocksLane are hypoallergenic and are made using a blend of 65% Natural Combed Cotton and selected high-quality stretch fibers following the company's proprietary manufacturing process.



