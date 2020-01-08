UpsideLMS’ Director, Amit Gautam, is eLearning Industry’s Thought Leader for 2019

Press Releases UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

“Editors' Choice: Top 10 Thought Leaders” and “Top 50 Most Popular Articles” for 2019 released by eLearning Industry last week, features Amit Gautam, Director of UpsideLMS, and his work.

Pune, India, January 08, 2020 --(



Amit has been featured on eLearning Industry’s ‘Editors' Choice: Top 10 Thought Leaders’ list. His article on AI, titled ‘Role of Artificial Intelligence in Shaping the Future Workforce’ has also been recognized as one of the Top 50 Most Popular eLearning Industry Articles For 2019.



Handpicked by eLearning Industry’s Editors, the thought leader as well as the article selection was based on the following parameters:

· well-researched and interesting topics

· out-of-the-box viewpoints

· clear, simple and well-structured messaging

· fresh and engaging content



Speaking about Amit’s article, titled "Why Businesses Must Prioritize Learning And Development Post-Brexit," that got him the "thought leader" tag Christopher Pappas, Founder of eLearning Industry’s Network, concludes “Amit Gautam has published his work many times on eLearning Industry’s website. He is one of the greatest, most experienced eLearning professionals and bears a background as a client consultant. Hence, it makes absolute sense that he managed to create a very attractive piece, deliberating why businesses have to make L&D a priority post-Brexit. It is certainly a very interesting approach to such a social issue, as the whole world is waiting for UK businesses to take action to face the post-Brexit economy. Is the answer to make Learning and Development a priority, then? Obviously, this is a question that many eLearning professionals can relate to, and this is why it has been one of our top selections for the year!”



eLearning Industry’s complete list of 2019 Thought Leaders is available at -https://elearningindustry.com/editors-choice-top-10-thought-leaders-elearning-industry



eLearning Industry’s complete list of 2019 Top 50 Articles is available at -

https://elearningindustry.com/top-50-most-popular-elearning-industry-articles-2019



Why Businesses Must Prioritize Learning And Development Post-Brexit can be read at -https://elearningindustry.com/learning-and-development-post-brexit-businesses-prioritize



Role Of Artificial Intelligence In Shaping The Future Workforce can be read at -https://elearningindustry.com/artificial-intelligence-in-workplace-role-shaping-future



About eLearning Industry:

Pranjalee Lahri

(+91) 20 25236050



http://www.upsidelms.com/



