Make a Difference at The Gateway Family YMCA on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service

Contributing to the greater good strengthens community.

Union, NJ, January 09, 2020 --(



For over 20 years, the MLK Day of Service has encouraged individuals to volunteer their time to improve their communities. Here, The Gateway Family YMCA is encouraging everyone to use this day as a call to action to get involved to make our communities better. From January 20th – January 24th, The Gateway Family YMCA’s TOGETHERHOOD® program in Union is collecting canned and non-perishable food at the Five Points Branch, 201 Tucker Avenue and the Wellness Center Branch, 1000 Galloping Hill Road. At the Elizabeth Branch, 135 Madison Avenue, Elizabeth and the Rahway Branch, 1464 Irving Street, Rahway information and activities are planned highlighting TOGETHERHOOD® and service learning projects.



“This Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, we hope to encourage you to find a program or organization that is meaningful to you and give them a call,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “We’re grateful for every one of our Y volunteers and the commitment they have to our community.”



Volunteering, regardless if the opportunity is big or small, can make a major impact on your neighbors and helps to keep communities and personal relationships strong. Additionally, volunteering may even help individuals achieve goals, provide the ability to meet new people, try something new, and gain confidence and skills that can be applied to your personal life. At the same time, your act of volunteering can have the same effect on those you are helping and working with together.



Oftentimes, volunteer opportunities benefit those who need it most, including underserved children, families, and adults. “Here in the local community, The Gateway Family YMCA relies on volunteers to support our programs and service projects. Each of our volunteers’ selflessness and willingness to roll up their sleeves to give back helps improve the lives of thousands of kids, adults and families,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO, The Gateway Family YMCA.



At The Gateway Family YMCA, through the TOGETHERHOOD® program, volunteers help provide food for the hungry, clean local parks and pathways, create inter-generational opportunities to share and support emergency housing programs. Volunteer campaigners also assist the YMCA in raising donations for the Annual Support Campaign, directly impacting the community with financial assistance.



The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening the foundations of community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Gateway Family YMCA impacts the community by providing quality services to people of all ages, races, faith or incomes. The Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies – it strengthens people, families and communities. The Y. ™ For a better us.™



Colleen Clayton

908-249-4811



www.tgfymca.org



