Justice Tax, LLC and TaxSmith, LLC Compete for Charity

When two National Tax Companies, Justice Tax, LLC and TaxSmith, LLC compete, charity wins.

Jacksonville, FL, January 08, 2020 --(



Justice Tax, LLC took home the win, but the real winner is the Dreams Come True charity. Justice Tax and TaxSmith, LLC are donating $1,000 to the Dreams Come True Foundation. Giving back to the community has been at the forefront of both of the company’s cultures, as each company focuses on putting clients first.



“It was exciting to challenge Justice Tax to this friendly competition,” said Angie Smith of TaxSmith, LLC. “We’re friendly competitors in the tax industry, and it was an excellent opportunity to meet and compete for the benefit of charity with other like-minded individuals.”



“Justice Tax has put giving back to the community as a top priority since we were founded,” stated Joe Valinho of Justice Tax, LLC. “Competing against local tax companies like TaxSmith, LLC builds strong connections within our community and nurtures a culture of giving back.”



Justice Tax, LLC and TaxSmith, LLC went head to head at Top Golf and both scored well. Many laughs and friendly jests were shared between the two competitors and several members of the two teams scored impressive shots on the field. The competition raised $1,000 for the Dreams Come True Foundation, which was won by Justice Tax, LLC to be donated to the charity.



About TaxSmith, LLC:

Founded in 2012, TaxSmith, LLC provides taxpayers relief from their tax problems. With an experienced and knowledgeable team working continuously to serve their clients, Taxsmith, LLC is able to provide its solutions to meet the specific needs of all their clients. TaxSmith's attorneys give every case the personal attention that is expected and deserved to fully resolve the case. No matter the location, clients benefit from the experience the TaxSmith, LLC’s team has in dealing with the IRS. Forging agreements that relieve the stress and worry of tax problems is TaxSmith’s specialty, and they will not hesitate to pursue every avenue in getting their clients the best solution possible.



About Justice Tax, LLC:

Incorporated in 2000, Justice Tax, LLC and its predecessors continue our mission to help consumers achieve financial freedom from tax issues. For the past two decades, the founders of Justice Tax, LLC assisted consumers with financial struggles. We have facilitated over $2.2 billion of financial obligations for over 20,000 individuals. There is nothing more important to us than our relationship with our clients. Each interaction we share with our clients is held with the care we would expect ourselves. We strive for complete satisfaction every time – Justice, Truth, and Liberty for all.



Contact:

Justice Tax, LLC

(888) 545-6007

John Akers

888-545-6007



www.justice.tax

904-456-0456



