Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Benchmark International Press Release

Receive press releases from Benchmark International: By Email RSS Feeds: Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction Between Catastrophe Cleaning & Restoration Co, Inc. and Interstate Restoration

Catastrophe Cleaning & Restoration Co, Inc (“CATCO”) of St. Louis, MO has been acquired by Interstate Restoration. CATCO is a 50-person company that has operated in the St. Louis and Kansas City markets for over 35 years providing highly skilled restoration and remediation expertise to residential, commercial, public, and industrial customers.

Tampa, FL, January 08, 2020 --(



Former owner Michael Hammack will continue as President as he helps transition the firm.



Michael Hammack, President of CATCO commented, “Benchmark International and Robert West were very professional, knowledgeable, extraordinarily helpful, and extremely encouraging during the sales process. Robert and his team ran a focused and competitive process resulting in a great cultural fit and financial outcome. CATCO looks forward to many years of success under the ownership of FirstService | Interstate Restoration.”



Interstate Restoration is an emergency response and general restoration contractor founded in 1998. With more than 50 locations spread across the US and Canada, they have a proven record of providing rapid disaster response in every corner of North America. Interstate is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ: FSV), a Canadian public property services company generating over $2B in annual revenue.



Tyrus O'Neill, Managing Partner at Benchmark International stated, “This was one of the more rewarding client relationships I have had the opportunity to build over my time with Benchmark International. Our team being intimately involved with Michael and his company through marketing, deal negotiation, and financial due diligence afforded us the opportunity to stitch together a deal that made tremendous sense for the client in both a cultural and financial context. He was able to monetize the great business he has built while also handing the keys over to an organization in Interstate that will genuinely carry on the legacy of CATCO as it continues to grow its presence.”



Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkCorporate.com

Europe: Carl Settle at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Settle@BenchmarkCorporate.com

Africa: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkCorporate.com



About Benchmark International:



Benchmark International's global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International's deal teams, working from 12 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



Website: http://www.benchmarkcorporate.com/

Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com/ Tampa, FL, January 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Catastrophe Cleaning & Restoration Co, Inc. (“CATCO”) has been acquired by Interstate Restoration. CATCO is a 50-person company that has operated for over 35 years providing highly-skilled restoration and remediation expertise to residential, commercial, public, and industrial customers.Former owner Michael Hammack will continue as President as he helps transition the firm.Michael Hammack, President of CATCO commented, “Benchmark International and Robert West were very professional, knowledgeable, extraordinarily helpful, and extremely encouraging during the sales process. Robert and his team ran a focused and competitive process resulting in a great cultural fit and financial outcome. CATCO looks forward to many years of success under the ownership of FirstService | Interstate Restoration.”Interstate Restoration is an emergency response and general restoration contractor founded in 1998. With more than 50 locations spread across the US and Canada, they have a proven record of providing rapid disaster response in every corner of North America. Interstate is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ: FSV), a Canadian public property services company generating over $2B in annual revenue.Tyrus O'Neill, Managing Partner at Benchmark International stated, “This was one of the more rewarding client relationships I have had the opportunity to build over my time with Benchmark International. Our team being intimately involved with Michael and his company through marketing, deal negotiation, and financial due diligence afforded us the opportunity to stitch together a deal that made tremendous sense for the client in both a cultural and financial context. He was able to monetize the great business he has built while also handing the keys over to an organization in Interstate that will genuinely carry on the legacy of CATCO as it continues to grow its presence.”Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkCorporate.comEurope: Carl Settle at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Settle@BenchmarkCorporate.comAfrica: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkCorporate.comAbout Benchmark International:Benchmark International's global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International's deal teams, working from 12 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.Website: http://www.benchmarkcorporate.com/Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com/ Contact Information Benchmark International

Brittney Zoeller

813-898-2350



www.benchmarkintl.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Benchmark International Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend