The Marcus Harris Foundation Launches Project ClassAct

New program helps fully fund teachers' classroom needs.

Durham, NC, January 08, 2020 --



About Project ClassAct



According to the National Retail Federation, American parents spend an average of $700 per year on school supplies during the back-to-school season. These costs can often prove to be too much for students from low-income families to meet, which forces many of them to attend school unprepared, leading to various social and emotional challenges that place these students at a disadvantage for learning.



Not only are students and their families adversely impacted by the cost of school supplies, teachers are, too. Many public school teachers are woefully underpaid, yet more than 90% of these same teachers spend an average of $500 of their own money on items for their classrooms - without reimbursement.



For this reason, the MHF has launched Project ClassAct. Through the program, the organization “adopts” one teacher each month and works to help him/her fund all their classroom needs. Whether basic supplies or advanced technology, the MHF is determined to do all it can to enhance the educational experience for as many students as possible.



For more info on Project ClassAct, please visit: https://marcusharrisfoundation.org/project-classact.



About The Marcus Harris Foundation



The Marcus Harris Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to serving children, families, and the community at large. Through its uniquely designed programs and services, the MHF offers a wide variety of opportunities and resources in education, entrepreneurship, and much more.



