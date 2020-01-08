Realtors Donate to 22 Hudson Valley Charities

Press Releases Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors Press Release

White Plains, NY, January 08, 2020 --(



As it enters its seventh year of fundraising, the Foundation is gearing up for another successful year of providing financial assistance to those organizations dedicated to helping the needy in the New York metro area and elsewhere.



“We are thrilled to be able to provide help to all of the wonderful non-profit organizations that continue to make a difference in the lives of individuals and families in our communities,” said MaryannTercasio, President of the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation. “We are extremely grateful for the generosity of our Realtor members, colleagues, and sponsors who have made all of these donations possible.”



In the past year, the Foundation held its “Runway for Hope” Fashion Show, a major fundraising event at Glen Island Harbour Club in New Rochelle, which raised over $30,000. In addition, the Foundation hosted many successful “Pub Nights” at various locations in the Bronx, Westchester, Putnam, Rockland and Orange counties. It ended the year with its Holiday Party Fundraiser at the Renaissance Hotel in West Harrison.



The Foundation’s 2019 donation recipients included:



Abbott House, Irvington NY

Caritas of Port Chester Port Chester, Port Chester, NY

Catholic Charities of Orange, Sullivan & Ulster Counties, Goshen, NY

Center for Safety & Change, New City, NY

Christ Church of Ramapo, Ramapo, NY

Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY

Friends of Karen, North Salem, NY

Furniture Sharehouse, White Plains, NY

Gilda’s Club Westchester, White Plains, NY

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh, NY

Hearts to Home Furnishings, Inc., Yonkers, NY

Hi Tor Animal Shelter, Pomona, NY

Homes for Heroes, Inc., Pearl River, NY

Legal Services of the Hudson Valley, White Plains, NY

Lifting Up Westchester, White Plains, NY

Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley, Tarrytown, NY

My Sister’s Place,m White Plains, NY

Ossining Children’s Center, Ossining, NY

Support Connection, Inc., Yorktown Heights, NY

The Friends of Green Chimneys, Brewster, NY

Volunteer New York, Tarrytown, NY

Westchester Medical Center, Foundation Valhalla, NY



The Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation was established in 2004 and relaunched in 2013. As concerned members of the communities we work in, the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation participates in qualified community-based charities who serve the housing, hunger, health, happiness, and humane needs of citizens everywhere.



The Realtor Foundation is now seeking applications from charities and non-profits for 2020.



For more information or to apply for funding from the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation, please visit the HGAR website.



Mary T. Prenon

914-681-0833



www.hgar.com



