Recherche High Cotton, Corp.

Recherché Masterpiece 2020 Luncheon Billed as Where Luxury Meets Success Vows to Only Serve Fine Water to Its Guests at This Signature Empowerment and Networking Event-20


Recherché Masterpiece 2020 gets major partner to sponsor Fine Water at the event and this year's guests will get Voss, Artesian still water from Norway, served. Recherche High Cotton, Corp.'s slogan is Recherche, where success and luxury is not an option. It's their core.

Lakewood Ranch, FL, January 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Recherche High Cotton,Corp.’s signature event Recherché Masterpiece not only boasts top notch keynote speakers, C-Suite participants and a 3 course meal, it intends to only serve water designated as fine water regardless of the venue. Upon snagging a large “water” partner, Total Wine and More located at the Cooper Creek plaza in Sarasota, Florida, the guarantee is cemented and 2020 guests will be drinking water from Iveland, Norway...Voss.

“Our slogan speaks of our company being where luxury and success is at our core. And this event will be the flagship to demonstrate it,” said Alicia M. Phidd, the Chief Creative Officer. “The luxuries of life will be subtle at our events but it will be noticed,” she continued. Ms. Phidd is also a practicing attorney and she made history in Sarasota when she became the first general counsel of a professional team located in Sarasota by way of the United Soccer League (USL) in 2019.

The keynote speaker for the Recherché Masterpiece 2020 luncheon is none other than Mark Huey, CPA, MBA, the former CEO of the Economic Development Corporation.

The event is set to occur on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at Bayside Community Church and already have registrants spanning industries across the spectrum such as C-Suite in construction, legal, commercial real estate, insurance, banking and tele-communications to name a few. Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/recherche-masterpiece-2020-tickets-77719425895

About Recherche High Cotton, Corp.

Recherche High Cotton, Corp. (RHC) located in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, is an empowerment, success and luxury concept company with its core a tshirt line division and an exclusive networking events planning division that caters only to business owners and C-Suite executives. It boasts two signature annual networking events open to the public, Recherché Masterpiece™ which is an empowerment 3 course meal luncheon and Recherché PlageFête™, a networking all inclusive beach party that kicks off the summer. It also hosts a breakfast roundtable event which is held five times for the year called Recherché Thé™. RHC’s motto is “Iron Sharpens Iron” and we are in the empowerment game.

For more information on this event, press only:

Email: contact@recherchehighcotton.com

Recherche High Cotton, Corp.
8429 Lorraine Road
#168
Lakewood Ranch, Florida 34202
www.instagram.com/recherchehighcotton
www.twitter.com/recherchemaster
www.twitter.com/recherchehigh
www.facebook.com/recherchehighcotton
Contact Information
Recherche High Cotton, Corp.
Alicia M. Phidd
941-552-2295
Contact
www.recherchehighcotton.com

