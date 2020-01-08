

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Executives & Employees Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt,... Press Release

Receive press releases from Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.: By Email RSS Feeds: Henderson Franklin Names Jeff Wright Chair of Land Use & Environmental Law Department





“Jeff is an accomplished land use attorney who practices extremely well in multiple local governments throughout Southwest Florida. We are confident that he will be able to continue to grow our land use and environmental practice as chair of the department,” shares Schropp. Wright is a stockholder and also serves on the firm’s Marketing Committee.



Wright is Florida Bar Board Certified in City, County & Local Government Law. He specializes in working through the complex challenges faced by property owners, developers, associations, and investors in obtaining land use entitlements and in addressing permitting concerns. His expertise includes Florida’s Sunshine Law, Public Records Law, zoning and code enforcement matters, including those faced by towns, villages, special districts, and community development districts. Wright speaks and frequently writes on these topics on the Legal Scoop on Southwest Florida Real Estate blog.



Wright is heavily involved in growth management and comprehensive planning issues throughout Florida. He serves on the Naples Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Committee, is a member of Urban Land Institute (ULI), Real Estate Investment Society (REIS), Collier County Building Industry Association (CBIA), and the Naples Area Board of Realtors (NABOR). Wright previously served as an Assistant (Collier) County Attorney and as counsel to the Collier County Rural Lands Stewardship Area Review Committee.



Wright has been recognized for his professional achievements, including being named a "Top Lawyer" by Naples Illustrated (2018-2019) and Deepwater Horizon Legal Task Force Appreciation Award (2011). He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Florida (1992) and law degree from the University of Denver College of Law (1996). He is admitted to practice in Florida and Colorado. Wright can be reached at jeff.wright@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1371. Fort Myers, FL, January 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Attorney Jeff Wright has been named chair of the firm’s Land Use & Environmental Law Department. He takes the reins from Russell Schropp who held the position from 2005-2014 and then again from 2018-2019.“Jeff is an accomplished land use attorney who practices extremely well in multiple local governments throughout Southwest Florida. We are confident that he will be able to continue to grow our land use and environmental practice as chair of the department,” shares Schropp. Wright is a stockholder and also serves on the firm’s Marketing Committee.Wright is Florida Bar Board Certified in City, County & Local Government Law. He specializes in working through the complex challenges faced by property owners, developers, associations, and investors in obtaining land use entitlements and in addressing permitting concerns. His expertise includes Florida’s Sunshine Law, Public Records Law, zoning and code enforcement matters, including those faced by towns, villages, special districts, and community development districts. Wright speaks and frequently writes on these topics on the Legal Scoop on Southwest Florida Real Estate blog.Wright is heavily involved in growth management and comprehensive planning issues throughout Florida. He serves on the Naples Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Committee, is a member of Urban Land Institute (ULI), Real Estate Investment Society (REIS), Collier County Building Industry Association (CBIA), and the Naples Area Board of Realtors (NABOR). Wright previously served as an Assistant (Collier) County Attorney and as counsel to the Collier County Rural Lands Stewardship Area Review Committee.Wright has been recognized for his professional achievements, including being named a "Top Lawyer" by Naples Illustrated (2018-2019) and Deepwater Horizon Legal Task Force Appreciation Award (2011). He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Florida (1992) and law degree from the University of Denver College of Law (1996). He is admitted to practice in Florida and Colorado. Wright can be reached at jeff.wright@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1371. Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

Gail Lamarche

239-344-1100



www.henlaw.com



Click here to view the company profile of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.