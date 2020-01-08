Medicare Supplement Insurance Association's Offers Summit Scholarships

Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

Twenty scholarships for the 2020 National Medicare Supplement Insurance Industry Summit are being offered by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

"We are pleased to offer 20 scholarships who specialize in Medicare insurance and want to attend the 2020 Summit in Chicago," shared Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director. The 2020 conference takes place May 13-15, 2020 at the Schaumburg Convention Center located in Northwest Chicago.



"The scholarships will save agents $250 on the conference registration," Slome explains. Regular registration for the industry event is $650. The conference is attended by over 850 industry leaders from all segments of the industry that markets Medicare insurance and related senior insurance products.



To request scholarship information, Email Slome at the Association or call 818-597-3205. "This conference has historically sold out and we anticipate another record-setting event but we are committed to bringing new blood into this important event," Slome notes. "Offering scholarships that make attending affordable is something that we know is appreciated by insurance agents who focus on Medicare insurance."



Information on the conference can be accessed via the Association's website www.medicaresupp.org/2020-medigap-conference-expo/



Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



