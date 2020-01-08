Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases National Van Lines Press Release

Receive press releases from National Van Lines: By Email RSS Feeds: Tim Helenthal Takes Reigns as CEO & Chairman

Broadview, IL, January 08, 2020 --(



Effective Jan. 1, Tim is CEO & Chairman of National Holding Co., the parent company of interstate-mover NVL and National Forwarding Co. His rise from President & COO is the culmination of a multi-year succession plan announced in 2013. He replaces Maureen Beal, who assumed the helm as CEO & Chairman in 1993 and whose grandfather started National Van Lines in 1929. Maureen retired Dec. 31.



“I suppose there’s never a perfect time to retire, but we did time this transition perfectly,” Maureen Beal said. “Tim’s quarter-century of moving-industry experience, plus his sharp insight, will elevate the National Van Lines brand in consumers’ minds as we navigate an increasingly competitive environment.”



“This is a pivotal period in the moving-and-storage industry,” Tim said. “We’re confronting a nationwide driver shortage while technology is moving us toward driverless vehicles. At the same time, human capital is a tremendously important part of the business—and will remain so indefinitely. We’re also facing challenges with corporations instituting remote-work policies that allow employees to stay put and not hire cross-country movers.”



Tim’s scope extends beyond NVL’s corporate boundaries. He was the International Association of Movers’ Vice-Chairman before his 2017 election to Chairman and two subsequent re-elections. He’s on the Board of Directors for the American Moving & Storage Association and serves on that organization’s Government Traffic Committee. In the military sector, Tim serves on the newly formed Personal Property Executive Working Group created by the United States Transportation Command.



A supporter of the hunger-battling group, Move For Hunger, Tim and his daughter, Lauren, set a Move For Hunger fundraising record by generating $6,721 in donations during the 2016 Rock ‘n’ Roll Chicago Half Marathon.



Tim lives in suburban Chicago with his wife, Danielle, and has three daughters. He eagerly cheers for the St. Louis Cardinals, especially when they’re up against the Chicago Cubs. He also enjoys running, reading and family time.



He attended Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL where he received a B.A. in economics in 1990 and an M.A. in economics in 1991.



About National Van Lines

Specialties

Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a free moving quote on any of our moving services.



History

Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We're standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever. Broadview, IL, January 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Long-time National Van Lines executive Tim Helenthal has assumed the company’s top leadership role.Effective Jan. 1, Tim is CEO & Chairman of National Holding Co., the parent company of interstate-mover NVL and National Forwarding Co. His rise from President & COO is the culmination of a multi-year succession plan announced in 2013. He replaces Maureen Beal, who assumed the helm as CEO & Chairman in 1993 and whose grandfather started National Van Lines in 1929. Maureen retired Dec. 31.“I suppose there’s never a perfect time to retire, but we did time this transition perfectly,” Maureen Beal said. “Tim’s quarter-century of moving-industry experience, plus his sharp insight, will elevate the National Van Lines brand in consumers’ minds as we navigate an increasingly competitive environment.”“This is a pivotal period in the moving-and-storage industry,” Tim said. “We’re confronting a nationwide driver shortage while technology is moving us toward driverless vehicles. At the same time, human capital is a tremendously important part of the business—and will remain so indefinitely. We’re also facing challenges with corporations instituting remote-work policies that allow employees to stay put and not hire cross-country movers.”Tim’s scope extends beyond NVL’s corporate boundaries. He was the International Association of Movers’ Vice-Chairman before his 2017 election to Chairman and two subsequent re-elections. He’s on the Board of Directors for the American Moving & Storage Association and serves on that organization’s Government Traffic Committee. In the military sector, Tim serves on the newly formed Personal Property Executive Working Group created by the United States Transportation Command.A supporter of the hunger-battling group, Move For Hunger, Tim and his daughter, Lauren, set a Move For Hunger fundraising record by generating $6,721 in donations during the 2016 Rock ‘n’ Roll Chicago Half Marathon.Tim lives in suburban Chicago with his wife, Danielle, and has three daughters. He eagerly cheers for the St. Louis Cardinals, especially when they’re up against the Chicago Cubs. He also enjoys running, reading and family time.He attended Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL where he received a B.A. in economics in 1990 and an M.A. in economics in 1991.About National Van LinesSpecialtiesOur national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a free moving quote on any of our moving services.HistoryEstablished in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We're standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever. Contact Information National Van Lines

Deidra Pierson

708-450-2945



www.nationalvanlines.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from National Van Lines Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend