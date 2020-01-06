Carnivore Meat Company Supports Ben’s Wish Backpack Program

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Carnivore Meat Company Press Release

The goal of Ben’s Wish is to assist our local communities fight Food Insecurity issues. Hunger is a thief that robs families of their security and children of a chance for physical and mental development. Without the proper nutrition no child can focus on school, play sports well, or develop their full potential. By bringing together communities and organizations we can deal with the needy and Food Insecurity issues around us. Weekend Backpack program: Children are the future. We view their success as the success of every community. On weekends, children may be required to fend for themselves. We supply nutritional food packs to needy children during the school year so they can return to school ready to study. Green Bay, WI, January 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Carnivore Meat Company and its employees donated 4,450 servings this Christmas season to local charity, Ben’s Wish. Ben’s Wish is focused on solving food insecurities among families with school age children through their Weekend Backpack program, supplying more than 700 food packs on weekends to local schools.This is the second year Carnivore Meat Company has partnered with Ben’s Wish for their Annual Christmas Food Drive. “For us, the Christmas season is about giving and sharing with others in our community,” stated Melissa Olson, VP Marketing & Sales. “We’re proud to have been able to exceed our goal nearly doubling the amount of donations collected last year to support youth in our area who may not have ample access to nutritious food during the school year.”The company held its Annual Christmas Food Drive from December 1 through December 13, collecting employee donations of packaged foods. Donation drop boxes were setup at Carnivore Meat Company’s three locations and the company matched employee donations. Ben’s Wish volunteers were present on December 17 to accept the donation.About Carnivore Meat CompanyCarnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. Located in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company’s rapidly growing brands include Vital Essentials®, VE RAW BAR and Vital Cat™, which are distributed to over 6,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets and online to Chewy.com, Amazon, PetFlow.com and others. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company’s freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing and ingredients to customers globally. Carnivore Meat Company is family owned and has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with a number of awards in recent years, including Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor’s Export Achievement Award and the Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction.About Ben’s WishThe goal of Ben’s Wish is to assist our local communities fight Food Insecurity issues. Hunger is a thief that robs families of their security and children of a chance for physical and mental development. Without the proper nutrition no child can focus on school, play sports well, or develop their full potential. By bringing together communities and organizations we can deal with the needy and Food Insecurity issues around us. Weekend Backpack program: Children are the future. We view their success as the success of every community. On weekends, children may be required to fend for themselves. We supply nutritional food packs to needy children during the school year so they can return to school ready to study. Contact Information Carnivore Meat Company

