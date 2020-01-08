LaTribuna Christian Publishing Reports on the Blessing of Donating Water Wells in Third World Countries

LaTribuna recently sat down with Pastor Ken Fox of Phoenix Arizona who has donated eighteen life-saving water wells over the past few years. The donation of a water well is a true blessing for those who are lacking fresh drinking water.

“With eighteen water wells in places like Africa, India, Thailand, Peru and Laos, that adds up to over 3000 people being blessed with clean, fresh water for the glory of God. After someone donates a water well the organization who's sponsoring the water well program will send you pictures and a certificate. When a well is completed it is a real celebration for the people who live in these impoverished places.”



Pastor Ken is also quoted saying, “One of the greatest commandments is love thy neighbor as thy self. I can think of no better way in showing true love and compassion to our neighbors who are lacking food, water, medicine, shelter and clothing then to reach out and provide these life saving things to them.”



LaTribuna Christian Publishing CEO Chaplain Paul Vescio is quoted saying, “We at Latribuna Christian Publishing encourage the donation of water wells and look forward to one day donating a life saving water well in LaTribuna Christian Publishing's name.”



