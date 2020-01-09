Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases The Knowledge Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Knowledge Group: By Email RSS Feeds: David Gannaway, Principal, PKF O’Connor Davies LLP to Speak at the Knowledge Group’s Federal Tax Controversy in 2020

The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that David Gannaway, Principal, PKF O’Connor Davies LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “Federal Tax Controversy in 2020: Preparing for IRS Enforcement Initiatives Live Webcast.”

New York, NY, January 09, 2020 --(



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/tax-controversies/



About David Gannaway



David Gannaway is a Principal with PKF O’Connor Davies’ Forensic, Litigation and Valuation Services group. With more than 25 years’ experience, he has served as both an IRS Special Agent, handling criminal investigations, and a private sector consultant, unraveling complex domestic and international white-collar financial fraud schemes across numerous business sectors, including healthcare, non-profit and financial services, among others. Applying high-level technical expertise, he is recognized for preparing meticulous damage calculations and successfully refuting the computations presented by opposing witnesses. With a widely-respected record of producing impressive and favorable results in criminal and civil trials at both the state and federal levels, Mr. Gannaway is an exceptional client advocate in tax controversies, white-collar criminal investigations, offshore IRS disclosure issues, shareholder disputes and settlement negotiations.



Mr. Gannaway is a frequent speaker at industry conferences and a thought leader in the areas of preventing and detecting fraud, money laundering, civil and criminal income taxes, regulatory compliance, the Foreign Corrupt Practices (FCPA) and Bank Secrecy Acts.



About PKF O’Connor Davies LLP



PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, eleven offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland and Rhode Island, and more than 700 professionals, the Firm provides a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax and management advisory services. PKF O’Connor Davies is ranked 29 on Accounting Today’s 2019 “Top 100 Firms” list and is recognized as one of the “Top 10 Fastest-Growing Firms.” PKF O’Connor Davies is also recognized as a “Leader in Audit and Accounting” and is ranked among the “Top Firms in the Mid-Atlantic,” by Accounting Today. In 2019, PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America, by Vault.



PKF O’Connor Davies is the lead North American representative in PKF International, a global network of legally independent accounting and advisory firms located in over 400 locations, in 150 countries around the world.



Event Synopsis:



With the shifting regulatory paradigm and emerging developments in the federal tax laws, companies are faced with increased scrutiny on their tax planning practices. As compliance has become challenging and complex, companies are more vulnerable to tax controversies, which if not mitigated, could incur legal consequences.



Thus, it is important that companies and practitioners are in the know of the latest trends and developments in tax laws. They must revisit their compliance practices and strategic action plans to avoid risks and issues.



In a live webcast, a panel of key thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group will present to the audience an in-depth discussion of tax controversies. Speakers will dig deeper as they discuss emerging critical issues and challenges surrounding this topic. They will also offer best practices and risk mitigation strategies to help practitioners in this evolving legal climate.



Key issues covered in this course are:



Tax Controversies: A Look Back

Emerging Trends and Developments

Critical Issues and Challenges

Risk Mitigation Techniques

Best Compliance Practices

What Lies Ahead



About The Knowledge Group



The Knowledge Group is a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education, CLE, for lawyers, Continuing Professional Education, CPE, for accountants and a variety of other types of continuing education for other professions. Our mission is to deliver quality continuing education programs utilizing industry trends and the latest technology to communicate regulatory shifts and contributions made to different fields. Our insightful and engaging webcasts are brought to you by leading influencers to offer a multitude of perspectives and outlooks.



In bringing together thought leaders, regulators, and subject matter experts from around the world, The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education. The experts we engage with analyze the latest trends, insights, and developments in their industries to bring forth content you can’t get anywhere else.



We can be reached via our website, over the phone at (646) 844-0200 or email us at info@theknowledgegroup.org. We look forward to having you learn with The Knowledge Group. New York, NY, January 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This event is scheduled for Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm (ET).For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/tax-controversies/About David GannawayDavid Gannaway is a Principal with PKF O’Connor Davies’ Forensic, Litigation and Valuation Services group. With more than 25 years’ experience, he has served as both an IRS Special Agent, handling criminal investigations, and a private sector consultant, unraveling complex domestic and international white-collar financial fraud schemes across numerous business sectors, including healthcare, non-profit and financial services, among others. Applying high-level technical expertise, he is recognized for preparing meticulous damage calculations and successfully refuting the computations presented by opposing witnesses. With a widely-respected record of producing impressive and favorable results in criminal and civil trials at both the state and federal levels, Mr. Gannaway is an exceptional client advocate in tax controversies, white-collar criminal investigations, offshore IRS disclosure issues, shareholder disputes and settlement negotiations.Mr. Gannaway is a frequent speaker at industry conferences and a thought leader in the areas of preventing and detecting fraud, money laundering, civil and criminal income taxes, regulatory compliance, the Foreign Corrupt Practices (FCPA) and Bank Secrecy Acts.About PKF O’Connor Davies LLPPKF O’Connor Davies, LLP is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, eleven offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland and Rhode Island, and more than 700 professionals, the Firm provides a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax and management advisory services. PKF O’Connor Davies is ranked 29 on Accounting Today’s 2019 “Top 100 Firms” list and is recognized as one of the “Top 10 Fastest-Growing Firms.” PKF O’Connor Davies is also recognized as a “Leader in Audit and Accounting” and is ranked among the “Top Firms in the Mid-Atlantic,” by Accounting Today. In 2019, PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America, by Vault.PKF O’Connor Davies is the lead North American representative in PKF International, a global network of legally independent accounting and advisory firms located in over 400 locations, in 150 countries around the world.Event Synopsis:With the shifting regulatory paradigm and emerging developments in the federal tax laws, companies are faced with increased scrutiny on their tax planning practices. As compliance has become challenging and complex, companies are more vulnerable to tax controversies, which if not mitigated, could incur legal consequences.Thus, it is important that companies and practitioners are in the know of the latest trends and developments in tax laws. They must revisit their compliance practices and strategic action plans to avoid risks and issues.In a live webcast, a panel of key thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group will present to the audience an in-depth discussion of tax controversies. Speakers will dig deeper as they discuss emerging critical issues and challenges surrounding this topic. They will also offer best practices and risk mitigation strategies to help practitioners in this evolving legal climate.Key issues covered in this course are:Tax Controversies: A Look BackEmerging Trends and DevelopmentsCritical Issues and ChallengesRisk Mitigation TechniquesBest Compliance PracticesWhat Lies AheadAbout The Knowledge GroupThe Knowledge Group is a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education, CLE, for lawyers, Continuing Professional Education, CPE, for accountants and a variety of other types of continuing education for other professions. Our mission is to deliver quality continuing education programs utilizing industry trends and the latest technology to communicate regulatory shifts and contributions made to different fields. Our insightful and engaging webcasts are brought to you by leading influencers to offer a multitude of perspectives and outlooks.In bringing together thought leaders, regulators, and subject matter experts from around the world, The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education. The experts we engage with analyze the latest trends, insights, and developments in their industries to bring forth content you can’t get anywhere else.We can be reached via our website, over the phone at (646) 844-0200 or email us at info@theknowledgegroup.org. We look forward to having you learn with The Knowledge Group. Contact Information The Knowledge Group

Thomas LaPointe Jr., Executive Director

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org

Therese Lumbao, Director

Account Management & Member Services

tlumbao@knowledgecongress.org



Click here to view the company profile of The Knowledge Group

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Knowledge Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend