Booths Selling Fast at Gartex Texprocess India 2020 New Delhi Edition

India’s most comprehensive show on textile and garment manufacturing supply chain is all set for its 6th chapter in New Delhi and is inviting exhibitors to block their slots.

New Delhi, India, January 09, 2020



Messe Frankfurt is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With more than 2,500 employees at 30 locations, the company generates annual sales of around €715 million. Thanks to its far-reaching ties with the relevant sectors and to its international sales network, the Group looks after the business interests of its customers effectively. A comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services. With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent). New Delhi, India, January 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Gearing up for its 6th edition in New Delhi, Gartex Texprocess India is calling all prospective exhibitors to finalise their booths at the show before all good spaces are sold out. After bagging the title of India’s fastest growing show last year, Gartex Texprocess endeavours to be true to this claim by bringing far more exhibitors under a single roof as compared to previous year. The show has grown tremendously over the years with the past edition clocking a whopping visitor base of 10,390.Every year, Gartex Texprocess India receives terrific response from industry stakeholders as they converge here to showcase their state-of-the-art technology and equipment, whilst also using this platform effectively for networking. The show boasts of unparalleled range of exhibits and live demonstrations that make it much more appealing to serious buyers. The show has a record in converting interactions into serious business deals, and this is what attracts exhibitors from across the country to this exhibition.Charting innumerable success stories, Gartex Texprocess India has become the country’s most comprehensive trade show on garment & textile machinery, fabrics, accessories & allied industry. Besides a wide array of innovative exhibits, it also features a string of seminars and workshops facilitating an immersive experience for the entire fraternity.A key highlight of the exhibition is the Denim Show that provides the much-needed focus to the highly versatile fabric. Denim has created a special place for itself in fashion needs of today’s generation, and this show brings A-Z of denim together while providing high visibility to various applications.Besides Denim Show, Gartex Texprocess would incorporate some other zones and segments, including Embroidery Zone, Garmenting & Apparel Machinery, Digitex Show, Fabrics & Trims Show and India Laundry Show. Initially, the show began as a platform for garment & textile manufacturers, but now sees the patronage of various players of other allied sectors. Representing complete value chain of garmenting and textile manufacturing process, it covers all segments of the industry including latest machines, spares & consumables, raw materials, trimmings & embellishments, logistics & packaging solutions, etc. It is an ideal platform for reaching out to the huge Indian and global garment and textile markets at one go.To make the most out of the opportunity, enquire now. Gartex Texprocess India 2020 is scheduled from August 21-23 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.About The Organisers:MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, over 20 years in publishing & 16 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore and Thailand.Messe Frankfurt is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With more than 2,500 employees at 30 locations, the company generates annual sales of around €715 million. Thanks to its far-reaching ties with the relevant sectors and to its international sales network, the Group looks after the business interests of its customers effectively. A comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services. With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent). Contact Information Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

Anjali Srivastava

+91-11-46464848



https://www.gartexindia.com/



