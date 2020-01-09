Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Exclusive Interview with Conference Speaker Shikta Das Released Ahead of Disruptive Technologies in Pharma 2020

SMi has released an exclusive interview with industry expert Shikta Das, Independent Senior Data Scientist, ahead of the upcoming Disruptive Technologies in Pharma conference this January.

London, United Kingdom, January 09, 2020 --(



During the run-up to the conference, SMi interviewed industry expert and conference speaker Shikta Das, an Independent Senior Data Scientist. Here is a snapshot of what was discussed:



What is your background in disruptive technologies and which technologies have you been involved with throughout your career?



“I have been a research scientist most of my career and recently started working with the pharma industry as a Data Scientist. My undergraduate degree was in Zoology and I became fascinated with the advances in genomics with the human genome coding in 2001. Therefore, I decided to study for an MSc in Bioinformatics from Birkbeck, London. That MSc opened the door to Imperial College London’s Bioinformatics team, working with pioneering bioinformatics research. I loved Imperial’s open mindedness and focus on innovation and decided to purse my PhD there. I thoroughly enjoyed that rigour and became a well acknowledged PhD. To be honest, I have never looked back since then.”



“I had long been at the edges of Data Science - I have been handling large amounts of data and running statistical modelling on clinical datasets, both of which seemed fundamental requirements for data science nowadays. I have continued to gain good coding experience in R since my MSc days and a great passion for personalized medicine- it is no accident that I have ended up in pharma! Also as I was very keen on learning prediction from data, I got involved with ML.”



As a data analyst in healthcare, what is your insight on the digital transformation process of the healthcare sector and the need for such transitioning?



“In my work, I spend a lot of time thinking about qualitative and quantitative data and connecting digital technologies with predictive models…”



To read the full interview, visit: www.disruptivetech-pharma.com/prcom8



Shikta Das will be presenting on “Healthcare Disruptors,” which will cover recent advances in using AI in Healthcare and the impact of AI in Healthcare.



Disruptive Technologies in Pharma

20th – 21st January 2020

London, UK



Contact Information:

For media enquiries contact Neill Howard on +44 (0)20 7827 6164



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. London, United Kingdom, January 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Disruptive Technologies in Pharma will bring together experts in pharma technology to explore the latest developments within artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, digital therapeutics, eHealth and blockchain, highlighting the challenges of implementation and how to overcome them.During the run-up to the conference, SMi interviewed industry expert and conference speaker Shikta Das, an Independent Senior Data Scientist. Here is a snapshot of what was discussed:What is your background in disruptive technologies and which technologies have you been involved with throughout your career?“I have been a research scientist most of my career and recently started working with the pharma industry as a Data Scientist. My undergraduate degree was in Zoology and I became fascinated with the advances in genomics with the human genome coding in 2001. Therefore, I decided to study for an MSc in Bioinformatics from Birkbeck, London. That MSc opened the door to Imperial College London’s Bioinformatics team, working with pioneering bioinformatics research. I loved Imperial’s open mindedness and focus on innovation and decided to purse my PhD there. I thoroughly enjoyed that rigour and became a well acknowledged PhD. To be honest, I have never looked back since then.”“I had long been at the edges of Data Science - I have been handling large amounts of data and running statistical modelling on clinical datasets, both of which seemed fundamental requirements for data science nowadays. I have continued to gain good coding experience in R since my MSc days and a great passion for personalized medicine- it is no accident that I have ended up in pharma! Also as I was very keen on learning prediction from data, I got involved with ML.”As a data analyst in healthcare, what is your insight on the digital transformation process of the healthcare sector and the need for such transitioning?“In my work, I spend a lot of time thinking about qualitative and quantitative data and connecting digital technologies with predictive models…”To read the full interview, visit: www.disruptivetech-pharma.com/prcom8Shikta Das will be presenting on “Healthcare Disruptors,” which will cover recent advances in using AI in Healthcare and the impact of AI in Healthcare.Disruptive Technologies in Pharma20th – 21st January 2020London, UKContact Information:For media enquiries contact Neill Howard on +44 (0)20 7827 6164About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. Contact Information SMi Group

Neill Howard

+44 (0) 20 7827 6000



www.disruptivetech-pharma.com/prcom8



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend