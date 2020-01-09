Less Than Six Weeks to Go Until SMi’s RNA Therapeutics Conference

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi announce key highlights ahead of RNA Therapeutics 2020, including topics to be discussed and confirmed attendees.

London, United Kingdom, January 09, 2020 --(



The event will feature an unparalleled, international line-up of industry-leading senior experts sharing their pioneering research, experience, and perspectives on RNA Therapeutics. Delegates will explore the recent advancements made in the ever-evolving field including mRNA therapeutic approach to pulmonary disease; microRNA-based drugs; small activating RNAs as a novel therapeutic class of oligonucleotides and self-amplifying mRNA vaccines, and more.



Highlights for RNA Therapeutics 2020:



• There will be a focus day to discuss the innovations in oligonucleotide delivery systems

• Delegates will explore the latest developments in RNA delivery agents and RNA-based therapeutics

• Delegates will learn from case studies on clinical developments with leading RNA therapeutics companies and regulatory bodies

• The event will revisit the challenges for clinical translation of RNA-based therapeutics

• Presentations will evaluate the applications of RNA-based drugs for modulation of gene and protein expression, and genome editing

• Attendees will gain an expert view on new and upcoming regulatory updates and industry implications



Delegates will benefit from exclusive networking time with speakers and attendees alike, all dedicated to furthering research in the ever-evolving field of RNA therapeutics. Participants who have already confirmed their place at the conference include BioNTech RNA Pharmaceuticals, GSK, AstraZeneca, JSC R-PHARM, Roche Diagnostics Deutschland, Nanogenics Ltd, MiNA Therapeutics, Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), BianoGMP, Ethris, NHS Blood and Transplant Authority, Nitto Avecia, InteRNA Technologies, Imperial College London, eTheRNA, Pantherna Therapeutics and more.



On top of this, there will be a pre-conference focus day on 18th May titled Oligonucleotide Delivery Systems, which will present sessions that showcase a myriad of delivery approaches such as optimising nanoparticle delivery to treat cancer and fibrosis; a review of common NA-LNP tolerability concerns to improve safety of nucleic acid therapeutics and the utility of light-triggered liposomes for retinal delivery.



For more information visit www.therapeutics-rna.com/prcom7



RNA Therapeutics

Focus Day: 18th February 2020

Conference: 19th – 20th February 2020

Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK



Proudly sponsored by:



Contact Information:

For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6168

For all delegate enquiries, contact Hakam Panum on +44 (0)20 7827 6128



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Neill Howard

+44 (0) 20 7827 6000



http://www.therapeutics-rna.com/prcom7



