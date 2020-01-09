Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Q&A Released with Colonel Heinrich Krispler, EU Military Staff for Network Centric Warfare 2020 in Rome

SMi Reports: Speaker interviews have been released ahead of the upcoming Network Centric Warfare Conference, taking place next month in Rome.

London, United Kingdom, January 09, 2020 --(



SMi Reports: Speaker interviews have been released ahead of the upcoming Network Centric Warfare Conference, taking place next month in Rome



In less than 4 weeks, SMi Groups 4th Annual Network Centric Warfare will be opening its doors to network-enabled capability experts, as well as senior military and industry speakers sharing their valuable experiences and perspectives on the topic.



Places are now becoming limited and interested parties are urged to book soon to avoid missing out on the only event to provide focus on Italy's Forza NEC programme, as well as the world’s leading network modernisation initiatives. Register at http://www.netcentric-warfare.com/prcom8



Ahead of the conference, SMi Group caught up with Colonel Heinrich Krispler, Deputy Director and Branch Chief Policy and Requirements, EU Military Staff to find more about his role, current and future projects, as well as the upcoming conference.



Snapshot of his speaker interview below:



Q: What is your role and how does it fit within the battlefield communications community?



A: “The EU Military Staff (EUMS) supports the development of military capabilities in the EU and, where appropriate, provides the framework for the employment of military assets and resources in pursuit of the EU Global Strategy. This is in coordination with other Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) actors and instruments that are part of the EU's integrated approach to conflicts and crises…”



Q: What incoming technological innovation do you foresee as being the most disruptive for your area?



“While the term Digitalisation stands for a process to transform armed forces, Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be seen as a strategic enabler, that is technologically supporting and facilitating solutions for issues raised or encountered in the transformation of digitalised forces.”



Q: What are you most looking forward to at the conference?



“Networking, exchange of views between industry and military. Provide some new views on how to further develop digitalization and AI within my area of responsibility.”



The full agenda and speaker line-up, as well as speaker interviews can be viewed on the event website at http://www.netcentric-warfare.com/prcom8



Snapshot of confirmed attendees: Avaya Government Solutions, Finnish Naval Academy, FLIR Systems Inc., General Dynamics Mission Systems, Government of Canada, Nigerian Army, SurCom International, Thales Communications & Security, TNO, University of Naples, and more.



Network Centric Warfare



3rd- 4th February 2020

Crowne Plaza St. Peter’s Hotel & Spa

Rome, Italy



Sponsored by: Glenair Italia and Association Noosphere



