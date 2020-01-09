Boone Center Announces CEO Resignation

Press Releases Boone Center, Inc. Press Release

St. Louis, MO, January 09, 2020 --(



Taking the helm of the robust nonprofit, which specializes in employment and training for people with disabilities, is current Board of Directors member Ron Kloppenburg. Kloppenburg, whose son Adam is served by BCI, is a recently retired marketing executive from Ford Motor Company. He and his wife Geri live in St. Charles.



“Over the past four years, Tony has contributed to the solid position BCI is in today,” said Carolyn Balfany, Board President. “We are fortunate to have a strong board, a highly accomplished staff, and someone as uniquely suited and personally invested as Ron to step in while we search for a new CEO.”



“BCI’s focus remains on advancing our mission of creating employment opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Balfany. “These are exciting times as today is the first anniversary of the BCI Skills Center. This first-of-its-kind vocational training facility partners with local businesses to create custom programs and, upon graduation, students move directly into the integrated workforce where they earn a competitive wage." Balfany added that "As always, BCI will keep building toward the future.”



About Boone Center, Inc. (BCI)

About Boone Center, Inc. (BCI)

Founded in 1959, Boone Center, Inc. (BCI) enriches the lives of adults with disabilities by providing a wide selection of employment opportunities. The nonprofit's Employment Continuum Model focuses on full-time work combined with ongoing support for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Located at 200 Trade Center Dr. W in St. Peters, Mo., BCI currently employs more than 300 adults at its production facilities through its competitive employment programs. For more information, call (636) 978-4300. Contact Information Boone Center, Inc.

Dee Gerstenkorn

(636) 875-5245



www.boonecenter.com



