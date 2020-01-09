Coming Soon - BirthdayPak of Atlanta

Press Releases BirthdayPak Press Release

“I had been looking for an opportunity to own a franchise for the past two years. When I was introduced to the BirthdayPak concept, it appealed to me instantly and I love the brand. There’s such great potential for BirthdayPak in the Atlanta market, so this is a natural fit,” says Howard.



Along with Howard’s previous business ownership experience, he has an extensive background in consulting, marketing, and management. Howard is looking forward to introducing BirthdayPak to the local businesses and community members in Atlanta.



Since its inception in 2009, BirthdayPak has delivered more than 4.5 million “happy birthday” greetings in the mail. This translates to nearly $360,000,000 in gift cards that have been sent to BirthdayPak recipients over the past 10 years. That’s a significant amount of birthday gifts.



The BirthdayPak marketing platform drives birthday celebrations to participating upscale businesses, such as restaurants, day spas and boutiques, from their best potential customers. The beautifully printed and mailed “birthday gift” features gift cards from this exclusive group of businesses in the community. The women who receive BirthdayPak have discretionary income and are about to celebrate their birthday, a proven trigger for consumer spending.



More than just birthdays, BirthdayPak has sent millions of emails to recipients with high deliverability and open rates, keeping consumers engaged during the year and encouraging repeat visits to the participating businesses. The BirthdayPak business model has a history of positive performance and extremely high client retention rates. The above average response rates, and additional branding opportunities through a digital experience, provide a winning combination.



