The Premier Bespoke Master Tailor Announces London & Dublin Fittings

London, United Kingdom, January 09, 2020 --(



The Hong Kong-based custom clothiers specializes in tailor made suits, shirts, trousers, jackets, tuxedos, coats and more for men and women.



Create your own style and book a spot for a one-on-one consultation with Master Tailor, Chand Hira.



To arrange your appointments, please email fittings@hiras.com



You may visit the tour page to book online: https://www.hiras.com/Trip-Schedule



Fitting Schedules & Venues:



Marble Arch, London

DoubleTree Marble Arch Hotel, 4 Bryanston Street, Marble Arch

January 14th (Tuesday) to January 20th (Monday)

From Tuesday, 3 P.M. until Monday, all day



Dublin, Ireland

The Morrison Hotel, Ormond Quay Lower

January 21st (Tuesday) to January 24th (Friday)

From Tuesday, 2 P.M. until Friday, 12 P.M.



About Hiras Bespoke



Hiras Bespoke is the premier master tailors based in Hong Kong creating the finest suits, shirts, sports jackets, tuxedos, coats for men and women.



The family-owned company with its master tailors, travel the world with bimonthly visits to major cities in USA, Canada, Australia, UK, Ireland, and Europe.



Veronica Hira

+85223669700



www.hiras.com



