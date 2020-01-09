The Premier Bespoke Master Tailor Announces London & Dublin Fittings

London, United Kingdom, January 09, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Hiras Bespoke returns to London and Dublin for custom fittings on January 14 to 24.
The Hong Kong-based custom clothiers specializes in tailor made suits, shirts, trousers, jackets, tuxedos, coats and more for men and women.
Create your own style and book a spot for a one-on-one consultation with Master Tailor, Chand Hira.
To arrange your appointments, please email fittings@hiras.com
You may visit the tour page to book online: https://www.hiras.com/Trip-Schedule
Fitting Schedules & Venues:
Marble Arch, London
DoubleTree Marble Arch Hotel, 4 Bryanston Street, Marble Arch
January 14th (Tuesday) to January 20th (Monday)
From Tuesday, 3 P.M. until Monday, all day
Dublin, Ireland
The Morrison Hotel, Ormond Quay Lower
January 21st (Tuesday) to January 24th (Friday)
From Tuesday, 2 P.M. until Friday, 12 P.M.
About Hiras Bespoke
Hiras Bespoke is the premier master tailors based in Hong Kong creating the finest suits, shirts, sports jackets, tuxedos, coats for men and women.
The family-owned company with its master tailors, travel the world with bimonthly visits to major cities in USA, Canada, Australia, UK, Ireland, and Europe.
Their ultimate goal is to empower every man and woman with great style and perfectly fitted custom made clothing.