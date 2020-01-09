Hugh D. Hughes, Attorney, Saxe Doernberger & Vita, P.C. to Speak at the Knowledge Group’s Understanding Insurer's Duty to Settle

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Hugh D. Hughes, Attorney, Saxe Doernberger & Vita, P.C. will speak at its webcast entitled, “Understanding Insurer's Duty to Settle: Practical Tips to Avoid Bad Faith Claims Live Webcast.”

New York, NY, January 09, 2020 --(



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/understanding-insurers-duty-to-settle/



About Hugh D. Hughes



Hugh D. Hughes brings to SDV a wealth of experience in complex litigation including a successful appellate practice, having argued a wide variety of issues before the Connecticut Appellate and Supreme Courts. In the last five years alone, Hugh has had nearly 30 reported appellate decisions in Connecticut, earning him a Super Lawyers’ designation in appellate work each year since 2015.



Hugh’s concentration in insurance law makes him an outstanding addition to our team. His representation of clients includes coverage issues involving exclusions for assault and battery, workers’ compensation and employment and intentional torts, as well as UM/UIM and CUTPA claims. Hugh is on the Executive Committee of, and is a Legislative Liaison for, the Insurance Law Section of the Connecticut Bar Association, a role which allows him to stay abreast of legislation concerning insurance law in the state.



About Saxe Doernberger & Vita, P.C.



Saxe Doernberger & Vita, P.C., is a national insurance coverage law firm focused exclusively on representing corporate policyholders. Our experienced trial lawyers are admitted in courts across the country and represent clients in multiple industries including construction, power and energy, real estate, and more. At its core, SDV’s practice is about the prevention and resolution of insurance disputes—we partner with risk managers, CFOs, in-house counsel, and other corporate leaders to resolve conflicts quickly and effectively.



With a seasoned legal team, we advocate across the nation to resolve disputes with insurers on all lines of coverage, including general and professional liability, commercial property, business interruption, directors and officers, and pollution coverage. We are skilled in maximizing insurance coverage, reducing risk transfer costs, and developing cutting-edge corporate risk transfer solutions for our clients. SDV also brings real-time knowledge and experience to the art of improving our clients’ contractual insurance and indemnity forms.



At SDV, we take the responsibility of advocating for our clients seriously. We continue to build on our venerable reputation of achieving maximum results by pursuing the most advantageous course of action for each client. We know the intricacies of insurance law, and we are dedicated to protecting our clients' interests.



Event Synopsis:



An insurer’s ability to refuse a settlement case is only limited on account to its duty to act in good faith. Instead, they owe its policyholder a duty to settle if, and only if, the policyholder’s settlement amount is within the limit of the insurer's policy.



However, if an insurer refused to accept an offer of reasonable settlement from an injured party due to exceeding policy limits, insurance companies might be in the midst of exposure in a bad faith claims liability.



It is therefore imperative that companies who are prone to this kind of situation to remain proactive in devising an effective and advance practices on how to handle insurance claimants in order to avoid exposure to bad faith claims.



In this live webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders will help Insurance Companies understand the important aspects of the insurer's duty of settlement. Speakers will also offer best practices in developing and implementing effective practices in mitigating risks and avoiding potential exposure to bad faith claims.



Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



An Overview of the Insurers Duty to Settle

Recent Trends and Developments

Notable Court Rulings

Common Risks and Pitfalls

Practical Tips and Best Practices

What Lies Ahead



About The Knowledge Group



The Knowledge Group is a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education, CLE, for lawyers, Continuing Professional Education, CPE, for accountants and a variety of other types of continuing education for other professions. Our mission is to deliver quality continuing education programs utilizing industry trends and the latest technology to communicate regulatory shifts and contributions made to different fields. Our insightful and engaging webcasts are brought to you by leading influencers to offer a multitude of perspectives and outlooks.



In bringing together thought leaders, regulators, and subject matter experts from around the world, The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education. The experts we engage with analyze the latest trends, insights, and developments in their industries to bring forth content you can’t get anywhere else.



