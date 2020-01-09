Kevin M. Johnson, Partner, Baker & Hostetler LLP to Speak at the Knowledge Group’s Federal Tax Controversy in 2020



The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Kevin M. Johnson, Partner, Baker & Hostetler LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “Federal Tax Controversy in 2020: Preparing for IRS Enforcement Initiatives Live Webcast.”

About Kevin M. Johnson



Kevin Johnson focuses his practice on tax controversy and litigation, as well as domestic and international tax planning. Early in his career, he joined the IRS as a revenue agent and also worked in the IRS Office of Appeals. As a result of this experience, he offers a unique perspective and an insider's understanding of IRS practice and procedure.



About Baker & Hostetler LLP



Recognized as one of the top firms for client service, BakerHostetler is a leading national law firm that helps clients around the world address their most complex and critical business and regulatory issues. With five core national practice groups – Business, Intellectual Property, Labor and Employment, Litigation, and Tax – the firm has nearly 1,000 lawyers located in 14 offices coast to coast.



Event Synopsis:



With the shifting regulatory paradigm and emerging developments in the federal tax laws, companies are faced with increased scrutiny on their tax planning practices. As compliance has become challenging and complex, companies are more vulnerable to tax controversies, which if not mitigated, could incur legal consequences.



Thus, it is important that companies and practitioners are in the know of the latest trends and developments in tax laws. They must revisit their compliance practices and strategic action plans to avoid risks and issues.



In a live webcast, a panel of key thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group will present to the audience an in-depth discussion of tax controversies. Speakers will dig deeper as they discuss emerging critical issues and challenges surrounding this topic. They will also offer best practices and risk mitigation strategies to help practitioners in this evolving legal climate.



Key issues covered in this course are:



Tax Controversies: A Look Back

Emerging Trends and Developments

Critical Issues and Challenges

Risk Mitigation Techniques

Best Compliance Practices

What Lies Ahead



About The Knowledge Group



The Knowledge Group is a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education, CLE, for lawyers, Continuing Professional Education, CPE, for accountants and a variety of other types of continuing education for other professions. Our mission is to deliver quality continuing education programs utilizing industry trends and the latest technology to communicate regulatory shifts and contributions made to different fields. Our insightful and engaging webcasts are brought to you by leading influencers to offer a multitude of perspectives and outlooks.



In bringing together thought leaders, regulators, and subject matter experts from around the world, The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education. The experts we engage with analyze the latest trends, insights, and developments in their industries to bring forth content you can’t get anywhere else.



