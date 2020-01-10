Reprise Hosting Releases NVMe Powered Cheap Dedicated Servers

Press Releases Reprise Hosting Press Release

Seattle, WA, January 10, 2020 --(



“Users demand that their applications respond instantly. Page loads, start up times, download speeds -- they all need to be as fast as possible As a host, we have to provide affordable dedicated servers with faster processors, more cores, more memory and, in particular, faster storage,” said Brian Harrison of Reprise Hosting. “Today, we see that most server workloads are primarily dependent on I/O -- when things bottleneck, it’s typically disk-related. Our release of NVMe powered dedicated servers directly addresses that reality.”



Leveraging PCIe, Reprise Hosting NVMe dedicated servers enable modern applications to reach their full potential – applications that require the highest-performance with access to local flash storage via the fastest I/O data highways. How NVMe unlocks the potential of flash-based storage can be understood by comparing it older protocols. SATA, for example, allowed for only one command queue capable of holding 32 commands -- allowing only limited optimization. NVMe on the other hand enables over 65,000 queues with 64,000 commands per queue. With NVMe, the I/O capabilities of flash can now be fed across PCIe faster to allow multi-core processors to complete more useful work in less time, resulting in greater application productivity.



“We’re excited about our new line of NVMe powered servers and we’re looking forward to continue pushing the performance envelope for our clients,” added Brian.



About Reprise Hosting:

Jeff Michaels

1-877-467-8839



http://www.reprisehosting.com

Address: PO Box 34755

City: Las Vegas

State: Nevada

Zip Code: 89119



