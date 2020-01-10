Theme Print Fabrics from FabricOnlineStore.com Are Here for 2020

Press Releases Madras & Plaid FabricOnlineStore.Com Press Release

Theme Print Fabrics from FabricOnlineStore.com are the latest launch for the 2020 Spring Summer collection, and are ideal for apparel, quilting and sewing, and include themes like shark prints, nautical prints, sport prints, automobile prints and other themes.

Rego Park, NY, January 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- FabricOnlineStore.com is back with their Spring-Summer launch of new theme print cotton fabrics for quilting and apparel, as part of their 2020 Spring Summer line of fabrics, as just communicated by their correspondent.The new line of fabrics include theme print cottons such as dog prints, dinosaur prints, turtle prints, shark prints, planes and trucks, Christmas prints, nautical prints and more.As per the representative at the FabricStoreOnline.com, these fabrics would be available in widths of 44 inches, all the way up to 60 inches.Wholesale discounts are also available, and these are open to the trade and to the public.Theme print fabrics or cotton prints, are mostly used for children's apparel like boys shirts, shorts, bowties, pants, ties as well as girls dresses, hand smocked dresses, classic and vintage children's clothing and kids room decor, bedding and drapes. Apart from this, theme print fabrics are suitable for handbags and preppy accessories like headbands, wristbands, belts and more.Just about any sewing and craft project can use theme print fabrics.FabricStoreOnline.com has been the focal source of cotton print fabrics like theme prints, since 2006, and are based out of the New York region.All fabrics are available in partner stores & the largest variety is available online, both, by the yard, and wholesale too, at their online store.

Emmet Bud

949-391-2737



FabricOnlineStore.com

specialagent7847@gmail.com



