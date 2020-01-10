Wi-Fi 6 Hosted Chip-on-Board Modules, Based on the Qualcomm® 802.11ax QCA6391 Chipset: the AIRETOS E63 Class

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases VoxMicro Ltd. Press Release

Las Vegas, NV, January 10, 2020 --(



The AIRETOS® E63 Class marries fully featured and certified Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 with leading design techniques into a variety of module forms.



With the QCA6391, QUALCOMM is building on its history of delivering game-changing technologies, like MU-MIMO 8-stream sounding. The QCA6391 is a high performance, fully-featured Wi-Fi 6 Chip that provides resilient combo with a rich, outperforming implementation of the new Bluetooth 5.1 into a single dye.



VOXMICRO’s AIRETOS® E63 Class sets an industry benchmark by marrying state-of-the-art technologies features and cutting-edge, flexible design. The E63 Class aids adoption with module variants that widely co factors, operating grades and antenna designs. All complemented by extensive regulatory and design support.



A Major Technological Trend:

As consumer and enterprise expectations for always-on, flawless data streaming, robust indoor and outdoor connectivity coverage, and reliable security continue to dramatically grow, these advanced solutions face challenges with respect to battery life, data rates, and range. The E63 Class reflects VoxMicro’s continuing to leadership in the wireless connectivity era by delivering first in the market the new-generation, low-power multi-gigabit Wi-Fi 6 connectivity in different module formats.



The E63 Class offers module variants that cover system designs, from the soldered embedded assemblies to legacy socketed architectures. Starting with the Chip-On-Board (CoB) Series B with three antenna connectors, two for Wi-Fi and a separate one for BT, the module is also packaged for slotted integrations as soldered-on-carriers for E-key and B-key m.2 NGFF as well as in the calssic full-mini PCI Express format (Series X). Built to meet the surging connectivity demands of today's world and with choice in mind the CoB offers IPEX or MHF4 antenna connectors on-board.



Speeds close to 1.8Gbps, the highest throughput of any comparable chipset to date, are the result of 1024 QAM modulation across 2.4 and 5 GHz bands combined with Dual Band Simultaneous (DBS) operation.



WI-FI 6 adopts cellular-like signal management to deliver an experience revolution:

8-Stream sounding allows Wi-Fi 6 mobile and computing devices to take full advantage of the growing base of 8×8 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi 6 Access Points being commercially deployed. OFDMA, proven in cellular, together with MU-MIMO improve spectral efficiency, capacity and help ensure seamlessly across congested networks.



Dual-band simultaneous 2×2 MIMO operation and 8-stream sounding enable up to double the throughput performance and up to 50 percent extended range and coverage compared to Wi-Fi 5 devices. The QCA639x power-management architecture provides up to 50 percent improvement in power efficiency, compared to previous generation solutions. Target Wakeup Time (TWT) supports up to 67 percent lower power consumption for Wi-Fi calling and other network-intensive applications.



Wi-Fi Protected Access 3 (WPA-3) support goes far beyond baseline requirements, with all optional and additional elements of the latest Wi-Fi Security protocol (WPA-3), including WPA3-Personal, WPA3-Enterprise, WPA3 Open, and WPA3-Easy Connect supported. OFDMA and MU-MIMO – leveraged across both 2.4 and 5GHz designed to deliver significant latency reduction due to more efficient use.



Cellular-Wi-Fi Co-existence based on Qualcomm ICs:

Qualcomm’s QCA6391 connectivity chip-on-board (CoB) provides superior Wi-Fi and Bluetooth performance and computing devices and supports the full suite of both Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. Built to meet connectivity demands of today's world, the QCA6391 is designed to deliver faster, more secure and robust experiences and enable new Bluetooth audio capabilities such as ultra-high-definition voice and low-latency wireless electronics across the consumer, enterprise and industrial markets.



Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes and communicates. Today, Qualcomm’s inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT; including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables.



About VOXMICRO:

VOXMICRO is an expert module maker and a Licensed Partner of QUALCOMM Technologies, Inc., that integrates Qualcomm’s wireless ICs into flexible, supported modules by:

· engaging early on emerging technologies

· directly accessing Qualcomm expertise

Cornelia Pallaske

(909) 2199880



www.voxmicro.com



