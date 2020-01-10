Sportito Expands Into Mexico Where the Fantasy Sports Market Will Reach $1,78 Bilion in 2021

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sportito Press Release

“We have seen immense success over the last year with our fantasy product launched in UK, Brazil & India and are thrilled for this pivotal next step as Sportito expands into Mexico,” said Sportito Chief Executive Officer, Riccardo Mittiga. “Mexico is home to Latin America’s most passionate and young sports fans (the median age is 28.6 years, the population is growing at a rate of 1.09% while 44% of the population is under 24 years old), football players play all the time in stadiums with capacities of 40,000 to more than 85.000 and that are often full. Estadio Atzeca in Mexico city is the 7th largest stadium in the world, therefore the country is a natural market for DFS.”



When it comes to Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS), a study carried out by Technavio found that with a population of almost 130 million, Mexico has great potential for growth in the DFS business. The fantasy sports market in Mexico was valued at $737.4 million in 2015, and will reach $1.78 billion in 2021 which represents a consistent part of the the global fantasy sports market size growth by USD 7.62 billion during 2018-2022 (48% of the growth will come from the Americas region). While these projections encompass all fantasy sports in the country, daily fantasy sports are a massive part of this, with a market share of 64.7%.



Mexico is the second country (being Brazil launched in October 2019) in the region where Sportito will operate and will mark the fourth country where Sportito is available to consumers. Sportito Mexico will offer to players international and domestic football (soccer) challenges, as well as Basketball, Tennis, Golf and Cricket. Plans are in place to introduce Baseball and American Football later this year. The players are free from the salary cap restrictions, allowing them to choose the top players without having to worry about the budget. Real time data is also available for the users to track their teams live, thanks to the partnership with Sportradar AG global data provider.



“The Mexican market has many similarities with both the United States and the broader Latin American market our commitment (like we are doing in Brazil) is providing our customers with quality service and a varied entertainment offer. Mexico is the second most powerful economy in Latin America and 70% of his population is buying from international webiste as a clear demonstration of flexibility. Beside this general traits Mexican players have specific needs that Sportito will satisfy offering local football league (Liga MX) in addition to the Premier League, Liga and other European top leagues. In the northwest and southeast of the country Baseball is popular and will be added soon on Sportito, After Boxing (second most popular sports) Mexican are good followers of Basketball,” added Riccardo Mittiga, Sportito CEO.



For more information on Sportito, please visit: https://www.sportito.mx



About Sportito: Sportito was launched in the United Kingdom in 2016 and has come a long way. Offering users a daily fantasy sports platform with more profit and fun than traditional fantasy sports. Sportito is giving players the chance to win cash prizes every day without waiting a whole season to finish.



