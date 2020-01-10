Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BYD Press Release

BYD Delivers 100th Battery-Electric Truck in the United States

Los Angeles, CA, January 10, 2020 --(



BYD’s 100th U.S. truck is a second generation BYD 8TT Class 8 Electric Semi that is part of a larger deployment for Anheuser-Busch’s Oakland, CA distribution operations. Oakland residents can have confidence that Anheuser-Busch is taking immediate action to help reduce emissions by putting electric trucks to work.



“This is a great milestone for BYD, and it is just the beginning,” said Aaron Gillmore, BYD’s Vice President of Truck Business. “Our trucks are hard at work every day proving that electric is the new standard. 2020 will be a fantastic year for battery-electric trucks.”



The 100th truck will go to work delivering beverages for Anheuser-Busch around the San Francisco Bay area to retail accounts such as grocery and convenience stores on a daily basis. The trucks will charge at the Anheuser-Busch Oakland facility overnight. The project was grant funded by CARB.



Through its 2025 U.S. Sustainability Goals, Anheuser-Busch has committed to reducing carbon emissions by 25% across its entire value chain by 2025.The Oakland deployment builds on the brewer’s existing partnership with BYD including 21 additional BYD battery electric trucks at four of their distribution facilities across southern California: Sylmar, Riverside, Pomona, and Carson.



“We are proud to continue to build on our commitment to sustainable logistics through our partnership with BYD in California,” said Joaquin Schlottmann, Vice President of Tier 2 Logistics at Anheuser-Busch. “By integrating zero-emission vehicles into our distribution fleet, we are taking another step towards reaching our sustainability goals and helping ensure our beers are delivered in the most sustainable way possible.”



Anheuser-Busch put the BYD 8TT through extensive testing on range, acceleration, gradeability, charging speed, and more. The BYD 8TT exceeds the performance requirements of Anheuser-Busch and is receiving very positive feedback from drivers.



ABOUT BYD

BYD is the world’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicles and the global leader in battery-electric trucks. BYD is also an industry leader in several other eMobility markets including cars, buses, forklifts and rail systems such as BYD’s SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a true zero-emission ecosystem by offering technology for solar power generation, energy storage and battery-electric transportation powered by that zero-emission electricity. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com.



About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate 23 breweries, 14 distributorships and 23 agricultural and packaging facilities, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America’s most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



Media Contacts:

Jim Skeen/media relations specialist

Los Angeles, CA, January 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- BYD announced it delivered its 100th battery-electric truck in the United States. Globally, BYD has delivered more than 12,000 zero-emission electric trucks across all classes.

Kelsey Cone

661-436-0513



byd.com



