Sufferfest Partners with ClassPass for a Ten City Studio Take Over. ClassPass Selects Sufferfest as First-Ever Beer Partner for Nationwide New Years Resolution Campaign.

San Francisco, CA, January 10, 2020 --(



“We believe in embracing sweaty activities without cutting back on the ways in which we love to celebrate,” says Caitlin Landesberg, Founder and CEO of Sufferfest Beer Company. “By kicking off the new year with balance and joy - not deprivation and guilt - we’re hoping to set the tone for a 2020 where we’re sweating more and stressing less.”



Taking place in 10 cities across the US, Sufferfest will be hosting “studio takeovers” in select studios within the ClassPass platform. Class attendees will be equipped with Sufferfest bags, water bottles, notebooks, and other gear, in addition to having the opportunity to discover their new favorite beer from their purpose-brewed lineup, which includes a light kolsch with bee pollen added, a pale ale with black currant and salt, and a low-cal stout with coffee and coconut water. Grocery shoppers can also text-to-win 3-month and 12-month free ClassPass memberships at their favorite retailers across the country.



“We’re so excited to be hosting a ClassPass x Sufferfest studio takeover,” adds Ian Harding, owner of La Jolla-based Rush Cycle. “We have a lot of members here who are looking for products that reflect their desires as fit and healthy people, but still let them enjoy something as simple and pleasurable as a post-class beer. Sufferfest hits the mark.”



Since 2016, Sufferfest Beer Company has been reaching their fit and active audience by showing up at local run clubs, trail races, climbing gyms, and other places you won’t see traditional beer companies venturing. “We want to be your post-sweat beer, your finish line celebration. We seek out opportunities to celebrate athletes where they are, vs. making them come to us at a taproom or a bar,” notes Landesberg.



This partnership will be offered at the following locations with classes after 5:30 pm:



San Francisco - Wednesday Jan. 8



Form Boxing

6:30 pm



Sacramento - Thursday Jan. 9



Title Boxing Club

7:00 pm



LA - Tuesday Jan. 14



Lit Method

5:30 pm



San Diego - Wednesday Jan. 15



Rush Cycle La Jolla

6:30 pm



Portland - Thursday Jan. 16



Fulcrum Fitness

6:30 pm



Denver - Tuesday Jan. 21



The River Yoga

5:30 pm



Austin - Wednesday Jan. 22



The Barre Code Austin Downtown

6:30 pm



Chicago - Thursday Jan. 23



Yoga Six

6:00



NY - Wednesday Jan. 28



Mile High Run Club

6:30 pm



Raleigh - Thursday Jan. 29



Heat Raleigh

6:45 pm



About Sufferfest



Inspired by athletes and adventurers, Sufferfest Beer Co. makes award-winning, low calorie, purpose-brewed beer for those who go the extra mile. Sufferfest Beer Co. is a certified B Corporation, dedicated to practicing environmental sustainability and positively impacting the communities in which we sweat, drink and celebrate. Whether you crushed it on the trails, had a big win at the office, flexed your weekend warrior, or shredded the gnar, you deserve this beer. From us to you: go hard, have fun, and enjoy the sufferfest. Learn more about why we sweat for our beer at www.sufferfestbeer.com. #WillSweatforBeer



About ClassPass

Kelly Blake

415-624-7030



sufferfestbeer.com/



